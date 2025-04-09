Chad Boudreaux to Feature Scavenger Hunt at the LA Times Festival of Books 30th Anniversary

Author Chad Boudreaux Scavenger Hunt: A Novel Scavenger Hunt: A Novel by Chad Boudreaux MainSpring Books

A gripping thriller where justice turns deadly, and the hunter becomes the hunted.

A masterfully crafted race for survival, where treachery and determination collide in a high-stakes Scavenger Hunt.” — Best Thriller Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is proud to announce that acclaimed author Chad Boudreaux will be featured at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. Boudreaux will be signing copies of his political thriller, Scavenger Hunt: A Novel, and participating in an author interview conducted by MainSpring Books, offering readers an exclusive look into the making of this gripping, high-stakes suspense novel.

In Scavenger Hunt, Boudreaux delivers a heart-pounding thriller that pulls back the curtain on the U.S. Justice Department and the dangerous world of counterterrorism. The novel follows Blake Hudson, a Justice Department lawyer assigned to a secret counterterrorist group that operates outside traditional legal frameworks. When the group is suddenly disbanded, Hudson becomes the target of a sinister plot that turns him from the hunter into the hunted. As he races against time to clear his name and uncover the truth, he finds himself ensnared in a web of political deception, covert operations, and deadly betrayals. The novel’s fast-paced twists, Clue-like mystery, and razor-sharp political insights make it a must-read for fans of Robert Ludlum and Brad Meltzer.

Boudreaux’s background in government and law adds unparalleled authenticity to his storytelling. Hired by the U.S. Department of Justice the night before the September 11, 2001 attacks, Boudreaux was thrust into the nation’s most pressing counterterrorism efforts. His career took him to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, advising on critical legal, policy, and operational matters. Now the Chief Legal Officer of a Fortune 300 company, Boudreaux combines his real-world experience with a deep understanding of global security issues to craft stories that feel ripped from today’s headlines.

With its electrifying pace and insider perspective, Scavenger Hunt has earned praise from readers who describe it as “riveting,” “intelligent,” and “impossible to put down.” As the festival celebrates its milestone anniversary, Boudreaux’s presence offers a compelling addition to the event’s diverse lineup of literary voices.

Join Chad Boudreaux at the LA Times Festival of Books for a book signing and an exclusive interview with MainSpring Books, where he will share insights into Scavenger Hunt and the real-world inspirations behind his thrilling debut novel.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.