Rise Expands Employer of Record Services to Revolutionize Global Hiring and Payroll Compliance

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise, the pioneering Web3-enabled payroll and compliance platform, has announced the expansion of its Employer of Record (EOR) services , enabling businesses to seamlessly hire full-time employees across borders without the need to establish local entities. This marks a significant milestone for companies seeking efficient and compliant solutions to manage globally distributed teams in an increasingly borderless workforce.The Employer of Record model simplifies international hiring by allowing Rise to act as the legal employer for workers in foreign jurisdictions. Through Rise-owned entities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada - soon expanding to over 60 countries by the end of 2025 - businesses can employ talent without navigating complex labor laws or setting up costly local subsidiaries. This service ensures compliance with local regulations while providing payroll flexibility and competitive employee benefits.“Global hiring has always been a challenge for businesses due to legal complexities and administrative burdens,” said Hugo Finkelstein, co-founder and CEO of Rise. “Our Employer of Record services remove these barriers, enabling companies to hire top talent anywhere in the world while staying fully compliant. This is a transformative step toward building a truly borderless workforce.”Rise’s EOR services go beyond traditional payroll systems by addressing critical compliance issues that arise when hiring internationally. The platform automates processes such as Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, and employment contract generation, ensuring that employees are onboarded efficiently and in accordance with local labor laws. Additionally, Rise’s dedicated compliance team manages tax filings and labor law adherence on behalf of its clients, reducing risks associated with employee misclassification or regulatory violations.One of the standout features of Rise’s EOR solution is its hybrid payroll model. Unlike traditional payroll providers that operate exclusively in fiat currencies, Rise offers payments in both fiat and cryptocurrencies - including stablecoins like USDC. Employees can withdraw their earnings in their preferred currency, whether it’s one of 90+ fiat options or over 100 cryptocurrencies. This flexibility caters to the needs of modern global teams and reflects the growing adoption of crypto payments in the workforce.“Hybrid payroll is not just a feature; it’s a necessity for businesses operating in decentralized ecosystems,” explained Finkelstein. “Our ability to offer payments in both fiat and crypto positions Rise as a leader in modern payroll solutions. We’re empowering companies to meet the diverse needs of their employees while fostering financial autonomy.”In addition to payroll flexibility, Rise offers competitive benefits packages tailored to international employees. These include healthcare options and crypto-friendly retirement plans such as 401(k) equivalents. By providing robust benefits packages, companies can attract and retain top talent while ensuring employee satisfaction - a critical factor in today’s competitive job market.The process for utilizing Rise’s EOR services is streamlined into four key steps: onboarding talent through automated compliance checks; funding payroll via bank transfers or stablecoins; setting up payment schedules according to local requirements; and enabling employees to withdraw their earnings in their preferred currency. This end-to-end solution eliminates administrative burdens for employers while ensuring a seamless experience for employees.Rise’s commitment to innovation is rooted in its use of blockchain technology, which enhances transparency and security across its operations. Features such as on-chain professional IDs provide secure verification for transactions and employment records, further distinguishing Rise from traditional payroll providers.The company’s journey toward becoming a global leader in hybrid payroll solutions has been shaped by its visionary leadership. Hugo Finkelstein’s entrepreneurial background - starting with his first venture at Babson College - laid the foundation for his expertise in blockchain applications. Initially focused on creating a freelancer marketplace powered by smart contracts, Finkelstein pivoted Rise’s mission after identifying a greater opportunity: facilitating global payments for companies hiring international talent.“Building a two-sided marketplace was an invaluable learning experience,” reflected Finkelstein. “It taught us about the challenges freelancers face with traditional payment systems - delays, high fees, lack of transparency - and how blockchain could address these pain points. That realization ultimately led us to develop Rise into the hybrid payroll solution it is today.”The demand for innovative payroll solutions like Rise’s EOR service has surged as businesses increasingly embrace remote workforces and decentralized organizational models. Web3 startups, DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), and global agencies are among those leveraging Rise’s capabilities to streamline payments and compliance for contributors worldwide.“Web3 is reshaping how businesses operate,” said Finkelstein. “The ability to hire globally without being constrained by borders or outdated systems is crucial for growth. Our EOR services are designed to meet this need by combining cutting-edge technology with deep expertise in compliance.”Rise has already processed over $500 million in payments for teams across industries and continues to expand its client base through partnerships with leading organizations such as Bitcoin.com, Velodrome Finance, Zen Academy, and others. Its focus on transparency, empowerment, and adaptability has earned it trust among forward-thinking businesses navigating the complexities of global workforce management.As regulations surrounding cryptocurrency evolve, Rise remains committed to staying ahead of changes through collaboration with experts across HR, fintech, crypto, and regulatory fields. This proactive approach ensures that clients can rely on Rise not only for payroll solutions but also for compliance guidance tailored to their specific needs.“The cryptocurrency space moves fast,” noted Finkelstein. “We stay ahead by engaging with industry leaders and resources that help us anticipate market dynamics. Our goal is not just to adapt but to lead.”With its expanded Employer of Record services set to reach over 60 countries by the end of 2025, Rise is poised to redefine global hiring practices for businesses seeking agility and compliance in managing distributed teams.For more information about Rise’s Employer of Record services or other offerings such as contractor onboarding, hybrid payroll solutions, or international benefits programs, visit riseworks.io.

