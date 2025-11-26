El Dorado Hills Clinic Launches Same-Day Full-Arch Dental Implant Service

Woman in surgery getting a full arch treatment Fusion Dental Implants White on Navy Logo Dr. Antipov with James Wilson and his wife Dr. Antipov with patient after surgery Man with a moustach smiling into a hand mirror

Fusion Dental Implants introduces same-day full-arch restoration with premium zirconia, eliminating multiple appointments for permanent tooth replacement.

If you’re considering dental surgery, I would recommend Fusion Dental Implants. I had full-mouth surgery, with wisdom teeth removal and dental implants. The entire process was remarkably smooth.” — Vladyslav Ilyenko

EL DORADO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Dental Implants has launched same-day full-arch dental implant services at its El Dorado Hills location, enabling patients to receive permanent tooth replacement in a single appointment. The service addresses extended treatment timelines that have historically made dental implant procedures challenging for working professionals and patients who cannot afford prolonged recovery periods.The practice now offers All-on-4 dental implants, single-tooth replacement, and full-mouth restoration using medical-grade zirconia materials. Patients can walk in with failing teeth and leave with permanent implants on the same day, eliminating the need for temporary dentures or multiple surgical visits.Fusion Dental Implants uses premium zirconia for its implant prosthetics, which offers strength and natural translucency. The same-day service includes extractions, implant placement, and temporary prosthetics in a single appointment. Additionally, the practice backs its services with a Price Match Guarantee, matching competitor pricing for comparable treatment plans by licensed providers.Clinical research demonstrates significant functional differences between full-arch dental implants and traditional dentures. Full-arch dental implants can restore up to 90% of natural chewing ability, while traditional dentures typically restore between 10-30% of bite force. Studies consistently show that patients with implant-supported solutions report higher satisfaction rates when eating various foods.The financial comparison between these options extends beyond initial price tags. Traditional dentures cost between $1,600 and $3,000 per set, making them accessible for immediate tooth replacement. However, full-arch dental implants, ranging from $15,000 to $30,000 per arch, require minimal ongoing expenses beyond regular dental cleanings. The crown or prosthetic portion attached to implants may require replacement every 10-15 years due to normal wear and tear, but the implant itself can last decades or even a lifetime with diligent oral hygiene.Durability represents one of the most significant differences between tooth replacement options. Traditional dentures typically last 5-10 years before requiring complete replacement and need relining every 1-3 years as the jawbone naturally changes shape. Full-arch dental implants are designed to last decades, often a lifetime, with proper maintenance. Clinical studies indicate high success rates for dental implants, often exceeding 90-95% over 10 years, particularly in healthy individuals with proper oral hygiene.Jawbone health represents a critical long-term consideration when choosing between replacement options. After tooth loss, the jawbone can shrink significantly in a process called resorption, with the most significant bone loss often occurring in the first few months. Traditional dentures cannot halt this process because they rest on top of the gums without penetrating the bone. Over time, continued bone loss leads to a sunken facial appearance, premature aging, and increasingly poor denture fit.Dental implants are the only tooth replacement method that actively prevents bone loss. The titanium implant acts as an artificial tooth root, providing the mechanical stimulation the jawbone needs to maintain its density and volume. This bone preservation maintains facial height and structure, preventing the collapsed appearance common in long-term denture wearers.Research indicates that implant-supported overdentures are associated with improved physical comfort, psychological confidence, and social engagement compared to traditional dentures. One study showed patients with implant-supported dentures rated their overall satisfaction nearly 37% higher than those with traditional dentures. The stability and natural feel of implants contribute to improved self-esteem and willingness to engage in social situations.The team at Fusion Dental Implants has over 20 years of experience in dental implant procedures and has completed over 20,000 procedures and 40,000 consultations. The location provides 3D scanning technology for treatment planning and houses specialists, surgeons, and lab services in one facility.Various payment options are available, with full arch procedures starting at $299 per month, implant dentures from $199 per month, and single implants from $99 per month. Fusion Dental Implants is currently offering a $1,000 savings on full-arch dental implant procedures for patients who book their treatment before December 31, 2026. The promotional offer can be combined with the practice's flexible monthly payment plans to make implant treatment more accessible.Patients seeking same-day dental implants in El Dorado Hills or near the Roseville , CA location can schedule a free consultation by calling 916-292-9998 or by visiting https://fusiondentalimplants.com About Fusion Dental ImplantsFusion Dental Implants specializes in full-arch restoration, multiple implant placement, and single tooth implants. The practice combines over 20 years of experience with advanced 3D scanning technology and in-house specialists, surgeons, and lab services to provide comprehensive dental implant solutions

