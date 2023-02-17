"I like to touch the souls of lonely people and shout in their ears with a reassuring voice, "Don't be afraid."

SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in Turkiye METIN DURMAZ FAMOUS ARCHITECT SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY CEO, Architect & Entrepreneur Metin Durmaz

We mostly make personalized and Limited Edition designs and produce them. In other words, we do custom work for individual or corporate brand projects.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello Mr. Metin Durmaz, SAGIST GROUP is the leading hotel furniture manufacturer in Europe. So, how did the luxury design and furniture production process come about?

After Sagist Group's service concept and roadmap, we continued our hotel furniture work, and we started to receive requests for luxury furniture for suites and presidential rooms. As a result, we started producing luxury furniture. Of course, at this point, our production, personnel knowledge, and production machines changed, so our overall quality increased. This also raised the quality of standard hotel rooms. Therefore, we started to move from producing 50-room motel rooms to 300-room Hilton, Mariott, and Radisson rooms.

We have successfully completed the production of 164 hotels worldwide in 28 years. I can definitely say that no company in the Republic of Turkey has such a reference, and no company in Europe has it. We have successfully produced, delivered, and opened all our completed projects. What is even more important to us is being preferred by 164 five-star and above hotels. We are accredited in many hotel chains such as Hilton, Mariott, Radisson, Sheraton, etc.

Do you usually work on special orders & luxury furniture?

Our customers come with their private jets, are greeted at the airport, are hosted in our company, and we have our meetings, chats, and deliver their projects. After hosting them, we send them off to their countries. They do not see the face of any other company. They come directly to us and have a meeting with us. We choose our customers with various references. Because we also work with the heads of state, ultra-rich people, and high society of many countries. Therefore, you cannot serve everyone who comes to you. For example, we also design the homes of global stars worldwide. When a famous person's work is heard, another global star comes and says, "Make the same for me. Even more beautiful

To answer your question; yes, we mostly make personalized and Limited Edition designs and produce them. In other words, we do custom work for individual or corporate brand projects. We have to provide confidentiality and trust in return for the payment you receive from private production. That's why we have turned down many people by saying, "We cannot work with you." In the end, we look at the positions, situations, and relationships of our customers in the countries where they live. We call the people we worked within that country before and ask for information like, "Can we work with this person?" and if there is a principle agreement, we start the project.

Let me put it this way, a news article in USA said, "We have not seen a company that chooses so many customers."

What are the most basic features of Sagist Group's success?

We make luxury and custom design and production. Our priority as Sagist Group is quality and our perfectionist approach to our work. We produce all production from chairs to tables within our own company in our country. We only procure raw materials like marble and glass from outside that we do not produce. However, we have them produced specially according to our quality standards and control them at every stage. In addition to these, we have all kinds of certificates. From fire-resistant doors to health certificates, European Union certificates. It is a requirement to already have these certificates in hotel, hospital, and similar productions. We have more than 400 employees within our company, and we also have teams in the field abroad. Currently, we have a team of 20 people in Doha, 12 in Dubai, 9 in Vienna, and 11 in Nigeria. Our teams are extremely professional, which means that our work is completed on time and without any errors.

Furthermore, the general rule of trade is, "If you do wrong, they will do wrong to you." Therefore, we do not produce wrongly, we do not make mistakes, we do not deceive our customers, and as a result, we never cause any harm. We work in the luxury segment. The number of billionaires and millionaires in the world is known, the clubs they are members of are known, and they follow what each other does. When you enter the system from somewhere, you start to progress. If you make a mistake, the system throws you out. In conclusion, our principles of design, production, material quality, and, in summary, our business and customer relationship principles are leading us to success.

You receive attention from all over the world. How do you get demand and feedback from abroad? Which countries do you usually work with?

We usually work with the United States, European countries, and Africa. Before the pandemic, the Middle East and the Arabian Countries. Nowadays, Saudi Arabia and Dubai are starting to intensify again. Thanks to our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who reads the agenda and conjuncture of the region well and opens the way with advanced maneuvers for us.

What are your future goals for your brand?

A few days ago, we launched our companies in Miami and New York. Also, at the end of February, our showroom opened in Vienna, where we will also make sales of our niche products. A month later, we will have an opening in Casablanca. We thought these plans were enough for us this year, but our partners in Malaysia and Singapore now want to further develop our structure. The design and decorating of Tiger Woods' family villas in USA Hampton, and in Brooklyn Tower. We will be occupied with a total of 12 villas and a restaurant in Hampton in 2023.

Finally, a big and devastating earthquake recently occurred in Turkey. It is said that you made a significant donation to help.

Yes, may God not let anyone experience the pain of earthquakes and disasters. Yes, we did what we could to help and provided aid of over 1.9 million dollars. We need to help the families and protect the children there.

Thank You.

SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in TURKEY, HOTEL FURNITURE & VILLA FURNITURE