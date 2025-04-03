Chief Executives Say Environment is Their Top Priority, YPO Global Study Reveals

Pictured: Left to right: Angel Lance, Founder, Motive Power and 10/6 Professional Services; Sofyan Almoayed YPO Global Chairman and Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, Vietnam, 2 April 2025

HOI'AN, VIETNAM, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive environmental impact is the number one ranked legacy priority which businesses are focused on – according to the latest YPO Global Impact Report published today.YPO is an organisation of 35,000 members worldwide, representing USD9 trillion of combined revenues and 22 million employees.Around four-in-10 of the chief executive respondents to YPO’s Global Impact Report in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe all ranked positive environmental impact and reducing pollution or emissions as their top priority.North American businesses said they were prioritizing responsible investment and resources management, while businesses in Oceania have joint top priorities — positive environmental impact/reduction in pollution or emissions and sustainable growth and infrastructure (29% for both).Despite regional variations in regulations and taxation, YPO member companies are twice as likely to have a net-zero plan in place (21%) compared with an average of 8% of companies globally.The research, conducted in the first half of 2024, also reveals that 61% of South American businesses have a full-time sustainability leadership position, compared with 19% in North America.With the climate and biodiversity crises accelerating, and the next climate COP taking place in the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil in November, this Global Impact Report shines a useful light on where the gaps are on the road to net zero in terms of businesses’ contribution.The YPO research reported that South America leads the way with 54% of businesses in this region having short-term carbon reduction targets. This compares with 47% of businesses surveyed in Europe, 46% for businesses in Asia, 38% in Africa, 20% for North America and 10% for Oceania.YPO Global Chairman, Sofyan Almoayed, commented:“As we gather for the YPO Global Impact Summit in Vietnam, in YPO’s 75th year, our latest annual Impact Report shows YPO business leaders care deeply about the next generation.“In Hoi An, we will be working with business leaders from across the world to share best practice on net-zero strategies, carbon emissions measurement and target setting.“Businesses are a force for positive action when it comes to tackling climate change. Although around four in 10 of chief executives in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe ranked positive environmental contributions and reducing pollution or emissions as the top priority for their organization’s legacy and impact, we know there is still a lot more work to do.“The intersection of legacy and positive impact is a key driver of day-to-day action of our member companies. We believe this trend will continue to accelerate.”Angel Lance, Founder, Motive Power and 10/6 Professional Services added:“We believe the path to net zero is not just a necessity but a business opportunity for innovation and growth.“As chief executives, this survey shows we don’t outsource our environmental approach, we keep it in house as it is important to us.“The findings of the latest YPO Global Impact Report gives me heart, despite diverse political and regulatory landscapes YPO members want to leave a positive legacy, do the right thing and accelerate their efforts towards achieving net zero.“Together, we can create a future where business success goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship.”Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, headquartered in Vietnam said:“Whilst it is pleasing to see nearly half the businesses in Asia and Europe have clear carbon reductions targets, we have to re-double our efforts.We recognize the importance of ESG factors in the pursuit of sustainable development and put them into action in everything we do, across all of our businesses. VinFast, our EV pure-play manufacturer, shows this commitment.This is not only beneficial for the climate, but also for business. VinFast has achieved market dominance in Vietnam, surpassing all gasoline and electric vehicle brands. Consequently, Vietnam stands out as a nation where electric vehicle deliveries have overtaken those of gasoline vehicles, accelerating the worldwide adoption of sustainable transportation.”

