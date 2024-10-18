2024 Meaningful Business 100 announced

Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader

● The MB100 showcases and champion business leaders combining profit and purpose ● This year’s winners come from 36 countries across the globe

Congratulations to the exceptional social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability champions, and impact investors of the MB100 Class of 2024!” — Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader, one of the MB100 judges

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meaningful Business, the global organisation dedicated to helping purpose-driven leaders succeed, has announced the sixth annual MB100 award, championing leaders combining profit and purpose to tackle complex social and environmental issues.The winners were selected from over 850 global nominations from 80+ countries by 30 expert judges representing organisations including Google, the United Nations, the Rockefeller Foundation, Arm, Mastercard and Temasek. These outstanding social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability leaders and impact investors were scored across five key areas: equity, impact, innovation, leadership and scalability.The winners will now participate in a year-round programme, in which they gain access to a global peer network, investment opportunities, capacity-building resources and pro-bono services. The programme is supported by leading organisations including Hogan Lovells, Babson College, Green Frontier Capital and Kenya Climate Ventures.Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business said: "Congratulations to these remarkable business leaders from across the world who powerfully demonstrate that combining profit with purpose can address today’s most complex social and environmental challenges.“Their dedication, ingenuity and vision are hugely inspiring and represent a much-needed force for positive change. We are excited to welcome them into the global Meaningful Business community and look forward to supporting them as they scale their impact and influence in the years ahead.”Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader, one of the MB100 judges: “Congratulations to the exceptional social entrepreneurs, corporate sustainability champions, and impact investors of the MB100 Class of 2024!“Selected from over 850 nominations, these leaders are transforming industries and communities by fusing profit with purpose. I’m honoured to have been a judge this year and witness how they shape the future with confidence to drive meaningful change on a global scale.”Find out about the winners, here: https://meaningful.business/mb100-2024/

