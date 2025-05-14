'Hello, the Traveling Beer Garden' Has Renovated with a Japanese Theme and Is Now Celebrating Its Grand Opening

Starting in July, a bon odori dance event will be held with yukata rentals available. Kyoto set you can taste fruit candies whille drinking Tea and Sake Tasuki

~ Majorly Revamped with a Japanese Fair and Festival-Inspired Theme - Experience Japanese Summer at the All-New Hello! ~

YOKOHAMA-SHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune up Inc. announces the grand opening of “Hello, the Traveling Beer Garden” with a Japanese fair and festival-inspired theme on the rooftop of Lumine Shinjuku, Lumine 1, on April 3, 2025.

Advance online reservation is available from March 17, 2025, on the website below:

This beer garden, which has welcomed 130,000 visitors over the past three years since 2022, has been majorly revamped. Inspired by the lively energy and mystical charm of Japanese festivals, it now offers guests a spacious and inviting atmosphere. Guests can enjoy massive illuminated artworks, photo booths, and a BBQ menu inspired by various regional specialties from across Japan.

From the entrance to the counter, the venue is filled with an array of festival foods and beverages, including fruit candy and shaved ice crafted under the supervision of Kyoto's shaved ice shop, "Tea and Sake Tasuki".

The menu boasts over five types of beer, more than 160 cocktails and sours, and a newly introduced Japanese sake bar. Guests can enjoy a la carte drinks from the sake bar while relaxing on the newly added engawa (veranda-style) seating. Hello also offers a reservation plan with all-you-can-drink and seat fees only, allowing you to bring your own ingredients.

This year, Hello has significantly increased the number of seats with retractable awning tents, allowing guests to enjoy their time while staying protected from sudden rain or intense sunlight. Additionally, Hello will be hosting a pop-up event in June featuring Kyoto’s famous shaved ice shop, "Tea and Sake Tasuki", and starting in July, a bon odori dance event with yukata rentals will take place.

Enjoy the feeling of Japanese summer in a fun, playfully lit atmosphere.

The food menu is inspired by the concept of "traveling through Japan by food," featuring BBQ sets that allow you to enjoy BBQ dishes inspired by various cities and regional cuisines across Japan—without needing to bring anything.

Pair it with over five types of beer, more than 160 cocktails and sours, and a sake bar, all available at an affordable set price.

Hello also offers a plan that allows you to bring your own ingredients and drinks, so you can enjoy the experience just the way you like it.

Guests don't have to bring anything for all of Hello's BBQ courses, meaning you can simply arrive and enjoy a full BBQ experience and all-you-can-drink options without any preparation.

Menu Plans:

- TOKYO Course, KYOTO Course, SAPPORO Course (All include all-you-can-drink)

Light BBQ Plan: Starting from ¥5,400 (¥5,940 including tax)

Standard BBQ Plan: Starting from ¥5,900 (¥6,490 including tax)

Premium BBQ Plan: Starting from ¥6,400 (¥7,040 including tax)

- Around JAPAN Course: ¥7,900 (¥8,690 including tax)

* Note: All-you-can-drink is available for 90 minutes, with the last order taken before the time ends.

- Bring-Your-Own BBQ Plan (Seat and BBQ set rental included): Starting from ¥2,200 (¥2,420 including tax)

TOKYO Course Set Example

■ TOKYO BBQ Plate

Domestic beef brisket with egg yolk sauce

Edo-style pork miso marinade

Chicken thigh with salted kōji

Accompanied by original BBQ sauce, teriyaki sauce, and yuzu salt sauce

■ Grilled vegetable assortment (7 varieties)

■ Edo-style veggie sticks with bagna càuda dip

■ Tokyo Asakura seaweed butter and avocado french fries

■ Hand-rolled sushi burrito

■ Hojicha-flavored shaved ice

Event Information

■ Starting in July, a bon odori dance event will be held with yukata rentals available.

Guests can enjoy a day of BBQ and yukata without any need to bring anything, making it an easy way to experience a Japanese summer.

■ "Tea and Sake Tasuki" Pop-up Event

A limited-time pop-up event featuring "Tea and Sake Tasuki", a famous shaved ice shop from Kyoto.

"Tea and Sake Tasuki" is a new café offering a creative take on traditional shaved ice. Using original syrups crafted by patissiers and seasonal ingredients from Kyoto, they embrace the concept of “preserving what already exists while creating new value”, presenting the classic shaved ice in a refreshing way.

Opening Period: From Friday, April 4th to Friday, October 31st (closed on days corresponding to Lumine Shinjuku Lumine 1’s regular holidays)

* For detailed operating hours, please check our website.

Address: Lumine 1 Rooftop, Lumine Shinjuku, 1-1-5 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Official Website & Reservations: https://hello-bbq.tokyo

Store Contact Phone Number: 03-6304-5533

