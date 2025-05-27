Purchasing Power with Purpose: How Japanese Women Value 'Atmosphere' and 'Relationships' When Shopping

Herstory conducts extensive research into female behavior, including cutting-edge consumer insights

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herstory Co., Ltd., headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, has found outnew consumer insights into how Japanese women make purchasing decisions - specifically based on “atmosphere” and “relationships.” These findings provide valuable guidance for brands seeking to build meaningful brand loyalty with this highly discerning demographic.

“Why do Japanese women choose the products they do?”

“What values lie behind their purchasing behavior?”

Understanding the preferences of Japanese women is often challenging for foreign companies - yet it remains one of the most attractive and influential markets in the world. For over 30 years, Herstory has helped businesses navigate this complexity with precision and empathy.

Working with manufacturers, distributors, retailers, advertising agencies, and global enterprises across industries such as fashion, beauty products in Japan, cosmetics, health products, and lifestyle products, Herstory has continuously visualized the underlying factors that drive product choice.

Breaking down the complicated circumstances surrounding the purchasing decision

Herstory utilizes a self-organized team of 20,000 female monitors all over the country along with a fixed-point survey to analyze the purchasing behavior of Japanese women from multiple perspectives, based on the three pillars of “life stage,” “life course,” and “life style.”

Key findings include:

- Even highly rated or viral product reviews don’t guarantee a purchase if the product doesn’t fit her current lifestyle or values.

- Emotional factors, such as a “relatable story” or a sense of “personal identity,” have a greater impact on purchasing decisions than functionality or price.

These trends represent unique behavioral characteristics rooted in lifestyle and perception that can’t be fully captured with quantitativedata alone.

Without considering the consumer perspective, it’s impossible to deliver a good product. Japanese women are driven more by “meaning” than “specs.”

“The reviews are good, but it’s not reflecting in the sales.”

“The consumers’ opinions were incorporated, but there hasn’t been much of a response.”

These kinds of stories are not unusual. Behind each of them lies a lack of consumer perspective.

In order to get to the root of the problem, Herstory offers practical support including:

- Research planning and analysis based on values and selection criteria combining life stage, life course, and life style

- Comprehensive support from persona design to strategy planning

- Channel-specific strategy planning and evaluation support for retail, social media, and advertising

Herstory digs into target audience insights to discern why products don’t resonate with them and how to get them to choose the product, and provides useful information for business decisions.

Actual case studies connecting business with consumers

Herstory has helped businesses in a variety of fields find the intersection of lifestyle and consumption of Japanese women and put initiatives into action. Below are a number of examples:

- Toyota Motor Corporation (Automotive Industry)

From 2004 to 2010, dealerships nationwide (including Corolla, Toyopet, and Rental and Lease dealerships) introduced female-focused marketing campaigns. A number of measures were introduced to renovate spaces in order to attract women and families to the dealerships, contributing to the foundation of today’s consumer-focused retail operations.

- Megane Ichiba (Eyewear Industry)

Herstory helped Megane Ichiba, a nationwide chain with over 1,000 stores, develop stores inside shopping malls, product displays, and customer service policies. This led to the actualization of stores that felt welcoming for families and the elderly and helped their products be selected.

- Saqina (Beauty and Health Industry)

Since 2005, Herstory has supported this leader in beauty products and health products through marketing, product development, and national salesforce training. The approach has helped Saqina foster deep emotional engagement and long-term brand loyalty.

What these cases have in common is a deep consumer-centered process—not just data analysis, but a thoughtful strategy of "who to reach and how." Herstory will continue providing support that connects businesses with the real everyday lives of their customers.

About Herstory

Herstory is a company that specializes in "women's insights," presenting a concrete image of women. They classify women into 10 clusters based on the intersection of their life course (taking into account occupation and family structure) and life stage (age and generation), and research the psychology and consumption behavior of each group and created 29 personas based on the results of this research.

Name of Company: Herstory Co.,Ltd.

Address: 5th Floor, Toriizaka Annex, 5-11-25 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-5775-1581

Business Details: Female-focused Marketing (research/specialized publishing/marketing support/human resource development)

Founded: August 20, 1990

CEO: Kaeko Hino

