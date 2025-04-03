Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 3rd, 2025

The Council of Ministers, with the participation of all government members, met in the Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão Auditorium at the Ministry of Finance in Dili to analyse the presentation of the preliminary conclusions from the audits conducted by the international company EY on the first 20 state entities audited out of a total of 45 to be analysed.

EY is one of the four largest global auditing and consulting firms, founded in 1989 and headquartered in London, UK. It is particularly notable for its expertise in auditing public organisations.

The main conclusions and preliminary recommendations from the audits conducted on various entities in the state's direct and indirect administration were presented during the meeting. Key challenges and areas needing improvement in processes and procedures were identified. The Government welcomed EY's recommendations and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, good governance, and the ongoing enhancement of efficiency in managing public finances.

This audit process reflects one of the commitments made by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão in his inauguration speech, wherein he identified conducting audits of various state institutions as a priority for his government, aiming to promote greater accountability and rigour in state administration. END