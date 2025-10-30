INSS launches new Portal for Employers — Remuneration statements will be submitted exclusively online as of January 1, 2026

NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY INSTITUTE

Press Release

Dili, October 30th, 2025

INSS launches new Portal for Employers — Remuneration statements will be submitted exclusively online from January 1st, 2026

The National Social Security Institute (INSS) has launched a new publicly accessible portal that facilitates relations between employers and Social Security and modernises the services provided.

The Portal allows employers to easily and securely register and submit remuneration statements online, register new employees, report the termination of employee contracts, issue payment slips directly, and submit the respective proof of payment.

The INSS informs that as of January 1st, 2026, only Remuneration Declarations submitted through the new Portal will be accepted.

In this regard, the INSS requests that all employers—including companies, associations, public entities, and services—contact the INSS for accreditation on the new Portal by November 30th, 2025. Accreditation is a necessary condition for using the features available and for submitting declarations within the legal deadlines.

It is also noted that the INSS, to support this process, holds information and training sessions on the new Portal every Monday starting at 9 a.m.

For further information and clarification of any questions, please contact the INSS, through the customer service department or via:

Email: segurança.socialtl@gmail.comor info@segurancasocial.gov.tl

Phone: +670 7839 7378