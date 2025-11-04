Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,296 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 4th 2025

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 4th 2025

available soon

*

Approved:

✅ 1 - Proposal to ratify the Declaration of Admission of Timor-Leste to ASEAN.

✅ 2 - Ratification of the Defence Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

✅ 3 - Authorisation of expenditure for the “Development of the Greater Sunrise gas field and to ensure that the gas pipeline comes to Timor-Leste”.

✅ 4 - Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Singapore for cooperation in the field of education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 4th 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more