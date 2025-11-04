Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 4th 2025

Approved:

✅ 1 - Proposal to ratify the Declaration of Admission of Timor-Leste to ASEAN.

✅ 2 - Ratification of the Defence Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of Malaysia and Timor-Leste.

✅ 3 - Authorisation of expenditure for the “Development of the Greater Sunrise gas field and to ensure that the gas pipeline comes to Timor-Leste”.

✅ 4 - Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Singapore for cooperation in the field of education.