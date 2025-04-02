Senate Resolution 65 Printer's Number 518
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 518
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
65
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN,
HUGHES, KANE, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND
CAPPELLETTI, APRIL 2, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 2, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2025 as "World HIE Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, All residents of this Commonwealth should be aware
that up to 30 out of every 1,000 live births are impacted by
hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE); and
WHEREAS, Thousands of families are affected by HIE worldwide
and only a small fraction of them find the psychosocial support
they need to tackle the challenges their children may face as a
result of HIE; and
WHEREAS, HIE occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen from
various causes, including placental insufficiency, uterine
rupture, umbilical cord knots, cord compression, low maternal
blood pressure, trauma during delivery, aneurysm rupture and
near sudden infant death syndrome events; and
WHEREAS, Between 75% to 80% of infants born with HIE survive,
however, of those who survive, 50% to 70% experience seizures,
and 40% to 50% develop a developmental disability, including
