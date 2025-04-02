Senate Resolution 65 Printer's Number 518

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 518

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

65

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN,

HUGHES, KANE, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND

CAPPELLETTI, APRIL 2, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 2, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2025 as "World HIE Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, All residents of this Commonwealth should be aware

that up to 30 out of every 1,000 live births are impacted by

hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE); and

WHEREAS, Thousands of families are affected by HIE worldwide

and only a small fraction of them find the psychosocial support

they need to tackle the challenges their children may face as a

result of HIE; and

WHEREAS, HIE occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen from

various causes, including placental insufficiency, uterine

rupture, umbilical cord knots, cord compression, low maternal

blood pressure, trauma during delivery, aneurysm rupture and

near sudden infant death syndrome events; and

WHEREAS, Between 75% to 80% of infants born with HIE survive,

however, of those who survive, 50% to 70% experience seizures,

and 40% to 50% develop a developmental disability, including

