Employment and Labour on trial of seven Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking and child labour

Proceedings on arguments on the sentencing in the trial of seven Chinese nationals found guilty of human trafficking and child labour at the Gauteng South Division Court in Johannesburg were today (26 June) postponed to next week.

Prosecutor, Advocate Valencia Dube, told the Court that all the accused were allocated probation officers to prepare pre-sentencing reports. She said all the accused were visited by social services; however, their reports were not yet officially submitted to the Court.

In a new development, defence Counsel J. Kruger, who had represented the accused since 2019, said he regretted to tell the Court that his mandate has been terminated.

The accused are now expected to be represented by Goodgall Attorneys.

The seven Chinese nationals in the matter are: Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying, and Zhang Zhilian. The accused were facing schedule six offences and were on 25 February 2025 found guilty on 160 counts.

The Chinese nationals were found guilty of violating South Africa's labour laws by not registering with the Compensation Fund and declaring their operations; failure to keep records of their earnings; failure to submit their return on earnings; failure to pay and declare assessments; failure to maintain a safe workplace; failure to report incidents; failure to register and declare with Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner; failure to inform the Commissioner on Unemployment Insurance changes.

In addition, they were found guilty of human trafficking, aiding/facilitating human trafficking, bondage, benefiting from victims of human trafficking, and assisting illegal immigrants to remain in South Africa.

The seven were arrested on 12 November 2019 in a joint operation carried out at their premises – Beautiful City Pty Ltd, based at Village Deep in Johannesburg. The joint inspection blitz was carried out by the Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch together with the South African Police Service (SAPS)/Hawks Unit and the Department of Home Affairs, following a tip-off.

The joint operation uncovered illegal immigrants, some of whom were minors working under horrific conditions and kept in the locked premises of Beautiful City. The factory produced cotton fibre sheets.

Six of the accused were remanded in custody, except accused number six (Dai Junying), who is out on medical grounds. The matter has now been provisionally set for 4 July 2025 for submission of pre-sentencing reports.

