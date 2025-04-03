MPU Scholars’ Monograph on Translation Studies Published by Brill, the Netherlands

MACAU, April 3 - Professor Li Li of the Faculty of Languages and Translation (FLT) of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), together with Professor John Cobbett, an expert in Scottish literature, co-edited a book on literary translation entitled ‘Scotland and China: Literary Encounters’, which was published by Brill Academic Publishers in February 2025. The study explores the role of China in Scottish literature, as well as the translation and reception of Scottish literature in China, promoting cross-cultural communication in the field of literature and the development of research in the field of Chinese and Western literary creation and translation studies.

The book consists of 17 chapters written by 21 authors from various countries and regions, including Chinese Mainland, Macao, Hong Kong, Scotland and Germany. It covers academic explorations into multiple literary genres including poetry, novels, plays and prose from ancient times to contemporary times. Both the cover of the book, a painting titled “Pink Roses, Chinese Vase” created by the Scottish post-impressionist painter Samuel Peploe (1871-1935), and the academic articles in the book, demonstrate the unique charm of the fusion of Chinese and Scottish cultures. As the 36th volume of SCROLL (Scottish Culture Review of Language and Literature) series published by Brill Academic Publishers, the Netherlands, this book is indexed in the Scopus database. In addition to Prof. Li Li, MPU FLT Associate Professors Kong Hao, Zhu Ying, Liu Aihua and lecturer Lau Ngar Wai are some of the contributors to this academic publication.

The chapters in this book authored by the above-mentioned MPU scholars probe into the translation and reception of several Scottish literary pieces, such as “The Eemis Stane” by the modern Scottish poet Hugh MacDiarmid, Sunset Song by novelist Lewis Grassic Gibbon, The Living Mountain by eco-essayist Nan Shepherd and the youth trilogy Ferryman series for young readers by Claire McFall. Their analyses of the translation process of these Scottish works display academically the exchange between and integration of Chinese and Scottish literatures.