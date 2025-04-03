Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on commemorating World Autism Awareness Day

April 2, 2025, is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) under the theme “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.” South Africa joins the global community in raising awareness and promoting understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). By learning about the characteristics of ASD and how to support individuals with autism, society can foster more inclusive and compassionate communities. The entire month of April is also observed as Autism Month.

ASD is a developmental disorder that affects social interactions, communication, and behavior. It is characterized by repetitive and restricted behaviors and impacts each individual differently. By embracing autism as a natural part of human diversity, we can create a more accepting and supportive environment.

Simple actions, such as clear communication, patience, and understanding, can significantly improve the lives of individuals with autism. This year's observance encourages critical thinking about how to incorporate neurodiverse perspectives into key areas like education, healthcare, employment, and development initiatives.

By working together, we can build a more inclusive and accessible nation that celebrates the unique strengths and contributions of all individuals, including those with autism. Matters of Neurodiversity conditions and Neurological disorders will be included in the New Legislation that the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is developing.

