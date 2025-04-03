Capacity Building Workshop on Adoption of the ISSB Standards for Climate-Related Information Disclosure

Registration Form Click to register

Time of Event

Day 1: 15:00–18:00 Tokyo time

Day 2: 15:00–18:00 Tokyo time

Summary

Countries in Asia and the Pacific have committed to develop climate actions and scale up climate finance to respond to the climate emergency and achieve low-carbon development. Yet, the region needs substantial finance to realize these goals, and since public sector financing will not be enough, it is crucial for governments to tap into private investments to scale up climate finance. First, investors need to be able to discern climate virtuous corporations and understand opportunities so they can direct their investments where they would be the most impactful to respond to climate change and build a path toward carbon neutrality. This requires high-quality climate-related information disclosure by corporates.

This two-day capacity building workshop will focus on the adoption of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Standards for climate-related information disclosure, which is the most comprehensive and globally accepted instrument to guide the design of regulatory frameworks to support sustainability-related disclosure standards.

Day 1 will include background information on sustainable finance, climate disclosure, the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, net and gross emission reduction targets, and existing standards. Sessions will also take a deep dive into the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation’s S1 and S2 requirements. IFRS S1 focuses on the general requirements for sustainability-related financial disclosures, the disclosure of material sustainability risks and opportunities impacting a company’s assets, and governance practices. IFRS S2 covers specific climate-related disclosures, including physical and transition risks, climate-related targets and metrics, and how climate change may impact a company’s business model and strategy. Day 2 will focus on adoption of the ISSB Standards or modified use and how to develop a roadmap for adoption, including establishing the regulatory process, defining the reporting entities and specific requirements, and other capacity building needs and education support beyond the workshop.

Objectives

Build the capacities of policymakers from ministries of finance, financial regulators, and financial supervisors on corporate climate disclosure

Promote appropriate policy actions by governments and financial regulators to scale up climate finance while ensuring financial stability

financial stability

financial stability Guide policymakers through the details of the ISSB Standards and steps to be taken to adopt the standards

Target Participants

Output

Two-day training workshop

Increased awareness on the centrality of corporate climate-related information disclosure

More thoughtful and coordinated approaches to adopting the ISSB Standards

