Time of Event

Day 1: 22 April 2025 10:00 – 17:00 Bangkok Time (TBD)

Day 2: 23 April 2025 10:00 – 17:00 Bangkok Time (TBD)

Day 3: 24 April 2025 10:00 – 17:00 Bangkok Time (TBD)

Summary

As Southeast and East Asia continue to experience significant economic development, increasing financial integration and rapid technological innovation, their banking sectors are confronted with a complex array of evolving risks.

This Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) conference will deliberate on bank regulation and supervision practices in Southeast and East Asia, among central bankers, think tanks, government officials, and academic experts. The high-level discussions will emphasize the progression of regulations and the emerging regulatory requirements, including deposit insurance and customer protection schemes, capital and macro-prudential regulations, climate change, sustainable banking practices, the role of central banks, digitalization, payments and settlements, AI regulations for the banking sector, and governance in banks with an emphasis on risk and audit functions.

By fostering dialogue among key stakeholders, the conference aims to enhance cross-border regulatory cooperation, share best practices, and support the development of resilient and inclusive banking systems in Southeast and East Asia.

Objectives

Assess the adequacy of existing bank regulations and supervision practices in the Southeast and East Asia region.

Explore strategies for enhancing deposit insurance, prudential norms, capital regulations, macro-financial surveillance, supervisory independence, climate change governance and regulations, and environmental and social compliance.

Recommend appropriate payments regulations to mitigate emerging risks associated with digitalization and innovations.

Contribute to developing robust regulatory frameworks that enhance the resilience and stability of banking systems from future crises and promote the ASEAN vision towards financial integration in Southeast Asia and neighboring countires.

Facilitate dialogue and exchange among policymakers to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of banking regulation and supervision.

Target Participants

Central bank officials from ADB developing member countries in the Southeast and East Asia region.

Experts from international organizations, academia, research institutes, and practitioners in bank regulation and supervision.

Output

Conference on thematic areas of bank regulation and supervision practices in Southeast and East Asia.

Publish book volume on “Bank Regulation and Supervision Practices in South Asia”

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI.