TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Tariffs Reshape the Outdoor Recreation Industry— SENDY Offers a Resilient AlternativeThe U.S. administration has announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from key manufacturing hubs, including China (54%), Vietnam (46%), India (26%), Canada (25%), and the European Union (20%). These tariffs will have major economic repercussions for the outdoor recreation industry, where a vast majority of gear and equipment is manufactured in these regions. The new tariffs are expected to drive significant price increases on essential outdoor products such as skis, snowboards, bicycles, camping equipment, and technical apparel.Industry experts estimate that retail prices for these items could rise by 20-50%, placing a heavy burden on both consumers and retailers alike.Brands & Products AffectedMany leading brands source their products from the impacted countries, including:China: Mountain bikes, ski bindings, and technical apparel from brands such as Trek, Burton, and The North Face.Vietnam: Footwear and outdoor clothing from companies like Patagonia, Columbia, and Salomon.India: Tents, climbing gear, and backpacks from brands such as Osprey, Black Diamond, and Marmot.Canada & EU: High-end ski gear, outerwear, and specialized equipment from Arc’teryx, Rossignol, and Mammut.With production costs skyrocketing and supply chains becoming more complex, outdoor enthusiasts are now facing fewer choices and higher prices—making access to quality gear more difficult than ever.Economic Impact on the Outdoor Recreation IndustryThe outdoor recreation sector is a substantial contributor to the U.S. economy, accounting for 2.3% of the nation's GDP, with a value added of $639.5 billion in 2023 . The imposition of these tariffs threatens to disrupt this vital industry significantly.​China: In 2022, China was the largest exporter of sports equipment globally, with exports totaling $19.4 billion. The U.S. was the primary destination, importing $6.27 billion worth of these goods.Vietnam: Vietnam exported $1.06 billion in sports equipment in 2022, with $480 million directed to the U.S., making it a significant supplier for American outdoor retailers.Canada & EU: While specific figures for outdoor recreation equipment are not detailed, both regions are known for exporting high-quality outdoor gear to the U.S., contributing significantly to the market.SENDY: A Future-Proof AlternativeAs the leading adventure sports marketplace, SENDY is uniquely positioned to offer consumers and retailers a sustainable and cost-effective solution in the wake of these economic changes. Key advantages of SENDY’s platform include:- Access to domestically produced gear: SENDY connects buyers with small North American businesses that manufacture high-quality, locally made products, reducing reliance on international supply chains.- A thriving resale market: Consumers can buy and sell premium used gear at a fraction of the cost of new, helping offset the rising prices caused by tariffs.Support for independent retailers: Through SENDY’s new Shopify integration, retailers can easily list their inventory, ensuring continued sales despite market disruptions.- Rental options: SENDY’s fully integrated rental platform allows consumers to access premium equipment without the financial commitment of purchasing new, tariff-impacted gear. While also offering the option of monetizing equipment to help offset price increases.“The new tariffs will undoubtedly make it harder for people to afford the gear they need to enjoy the outdoors,” said Ian deQueiroz, CEO of SENDY. “We’re here to offer an alternative—one that makes outdoor adventure more accessible, sustainable, and resilient.”A New Era for Outdoor RetailWith these tariffs reshaping the market, the industry must adapt. SENDY is leading the way by providing a community-driven, circular economy model that ensures gear remains in use longer, retailers stay competitive, and outdoor enthusiasts can continue to pursue their passions affordably.For those looking to buy, sell, or rent adventure sports gear, SENDY remains the premier platform for navigating the changing economic landscape.About SENDYSENDY is North America’s leading adventure sports marketplace, empowering outdoor enthusiasts to buy, sell, and rent gear in a sustainable and affordable way. With a strong focus on community and circular economy principles, SENDY is redefining the outdoor gear industry for the modern era.For more information about SENDY, visit www.sendy.io Media & Business Inquiries:Ian deQueirozian@sendy.io707-339-1794SENDY Media Relations

