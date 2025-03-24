SENDY Announces Multiyear Partnership with the Natural Selection Tour to Elevate Adventure Sports Worldwide

SENDY is partnering with Natural Selection Tour NST on Surf, Snow and Bike events.

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SENDY , North America’s leading adventure sports marketplace, is proud to announce a multiyear partnership with the Natural Selection Tour (NST), the premier competition series showcasing the world’s best skiers, snowboarders, surfers, and mountain bikers in the most breathtaking locations on Earth.This collaboration will bring increased awareness to SENDY’s platform, connecting adventure sports enthusiasts with seamless gear buying, selling, and rental solutions while further supporting the growth of the outdoor sports community.🌍 A Global Platform for Adventure Sports EnthusiastsThe Natural Selection Tour spans iconic destinations across the globe, including:✅ New Zealand✅ United States✅ Canada✅ Alaska✅ MicronesiaAs a key partner, SENDY will be integrated into the tour’s events and media coverage, ensuring that adventure sports fans worldwide can discover the benefits of a streamlined, athlete-driven marketplace for all their gear needs."We built SENDY to make adventure sports more accessible, and partnering with the Natural Selection Tour allows us to connect with a global audience that shares our passion for exploration," said Travis Rice, Co-Founder of SENDY and Founder of the Natural Selection Tour. "This partnership strengthens our mission of fueling adventure by providing seamless access to high-quality gear."🚀 Driving Growth & Community EngagementThe SENDY x NST partnership will introduce millions of adventure sports fans to the SENDY platform, offering:Exclusive promotions and gear drops for tour fans.Behind-the-scenes athlete content featuring SENDY-powered gear setups.Localized gear access for riders, helping them find the equipment they need in key adventure hubs.Sustainability initiatives that promote gear reuse, reducing waste in the outdoor industry."This partnership is about more than just exposure—it’s about building a stronger, more connected adventure sports community," said Cam Zink, Co-Founder of SENDY. "SENDY provides the tools for athletes and outdoor lovers to access gear easily, and the Natural Selection Tour is the perfect platform to showcase that."📈 Expanding the Adventure Sports EconomyWith 1.5 million annual shoppers, a rapidly growing user base, and a commitment to innovation in outdoor commerce, SENDY is set to drive further adoption through this partnership. This collaboration will:Increase SENDY’s global reach by tapping into NST’s worldwide audience.Fuel retailer and brand partnerships, connecting premium gear suppliers with the right customers.Promote sustainable gear exchange, encouraging rental and resale instead of overproduction.🌊 Looking Ahead: A Long-Term Vision for Adventure SportsThis partnership is just the beginning. SENDY and NST will continue to roll out exclusive content, athlete collaborations, and global activations, ensuring that adventure sports participants everywhere have easier access to gear and a stronger connection to the community.About SENDYSENDY is the leading adventure sports marketplace, empowering users to buy, sell, and rent gear with ease. Built by athletes for athletes, SENDY is redefining access, affordability, and sustainability in the outdoor industry.About the Natural Selection TourFounded by Travis Rice, the Natural Selection Tour is an elite competition series that brings together the world’s best skiers, snowboarders, surfers, and mountain bikers to compete on nature’s ultimate playgrounds. Learn more at www.naturalselectiontour.com For more information on SENDY’s partnership with the Natural Selection Tour, visit www.sendy.io Media Inquiries:Ian deQueirozian@sendy.io707-339-1794SENDY Media Relations

