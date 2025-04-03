LYNYRD SKYNYRD Announces Upcoming Live Album and First Single and Video Featuring JELLY ROLL

Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" (Frontiers Music SRL)

Recently signed to Frontiers Music SRL, the legendary southern rock band will release a new live album and DVD on June 27th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced the upcoming release of “Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman” (Frontiers Music SRL) - a live album and DVD capturing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville’s legendary venue in 2022. This special release holds profound significance as it features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington, who passed the following year. The new release will be available everywhere on June 27, 2025. Pre-Order on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray or a double LP here: https://ffm.to/lsryman50 The first single and music video, “Tuesday’s Gone” featuring Jelly Roll, are available everywhere today. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/u_pjy_I8wcQ#_cb1743569434 The album showcases the band's unparalleled energy, their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger and stands as both a heartfelt tribute to Rossington and a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lasting legacy in music history. Special guests on the album include Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd continue to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock. From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” – as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.Originally formed in 1964 as My Backyard, the band evolved into Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1968, with a lineup featuring Ronnie Van Zant (vocals), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Larry Junstrom (bass), and Bob Burns (drums). Their 1973 debut album introduced the world to their unmistakable blend of blues, country, and hard rock. Hits like “Sweet Home Alabama” and the timeless “Free Bird” cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.At the peak of their success, in 1977, a devastating plane crash claimed the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backup vocalist Cassie Gaines, leaving the music world in shock. Despite the unimaginable loss, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s legacy endured, and their music remained a beacon of Southern rock.In 1987, the band reformed with Ronnie’s younger brother, Johnny Van Zant, taking over as lead vocalist. Lynyrd Skynyrd continued to tour and record, with guitarist Rickey Medlocke returning to the fold in 1996. Throughout the years, the band has remained a driving force in rock, honoring their roots while bringing their signature sound to new audiences.Though founding member Gary Rossington's passing in 2023 marked the end of an era, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s influence remains stronger than ever. Their enduring music, spirit, and legacy will forever stand as a testament to the power of rock and roll.About Frontiers Label Group:Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie Rock labels across the Italian market. The company, however, soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with such important artists as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Whitesnake and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow’s artists.Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh and Nashville. Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob and Averill LLP provides legal representation in the US, with international legal under the direction of Dario De Cicco.TRACK LISTING:1. What’s Your Name2. Workin' for MCA (ft. John Osborne)3. You Got That Right4. I Know A Little5. Down South Jukin6. That Smell7. Cry for the Bad Man8. Saturday Night Special (ft. Marcus King)9. Tuesday’s Gone (ft. Jelly Roll)10. Red White and Blue (ft. Donnie Van Zant)11. Simple Man (ft. Brent Smith)12. Gimme Three Steps13. Call Me the Breeze14. Sweet Home Alabama15. Freebird16. Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary

