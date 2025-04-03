Kentucky Survivors: Tornado and Flood Safety Information

FRANKFORT, Ky. –When a tornado warning is issued, immediately seek the best available refuge area. Your chance of surviving improves if you follow these guidelines. Where to go during a tornado Best Options Above or below ground tornado storm shelter

Specifically designed FEMA safe room Good Options Interior room of a well-constructed home or building

Basement Bad Options Large open rooms like gymnasiums

Manufactured housing Worst Options Mobile homes

Vehicles

Underneath a highway overpass What to do during a flood Stay Informed : Listen to radio and television, including NOAA weather radio, if possible, check the Internet and social media for information and updates.

: Listen to radio and television, including NOAA weather radio, if possible, check the Internet and social media for information and updates. Get to Higher Ground : If you live in a flood prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately.

: If you live in a flood prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately. Obey Evacuation Orders : If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.

: If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances. Practice Electrical Safety : Don't go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises--get out! Stay out of water that may have electricity in it!

: Don't go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises--get out! Stay out of water that may have electricity in it! Avoid Flood Waters : Don't walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.

: Don't walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible. Do NOT drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade ; Turn Around, Don't Drown! Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc. A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

; Turn Around, Don't Drown! Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc. A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles. Stay inside your car if it is trapped in rapidly moving water . Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car.

. Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car. Get to the highest level if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof if necessary and once there signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.

