5 Key Trends Shaping Global Food Delivery in 2025, TGM Research Reveals

The Frequency of Food Delivery App Usage Primary Reasons for Using Food Delivery Top-of-mind Food Delivery App

The report analyzes shifting consumer behaviors, regional adoption patterns, and key trends poised to shape the future of food delivery in 2025.

This report provides businesses with the critical insights needed to stay ahead, adapt to emerging trends, and seize growth opportunities in an increasingly dynamic market.” — Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGM Research , a technology-driven market research company specializing in global online data collection, announces the release of its TGM Global Food Delivery Report 2024 . Drawing insights from 34 countries, the report analyzes shifting consumer behaviors, regional adoption patterns, and key trends poised to shape the future of food delivery in 2025.The food delivery landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by urbanization, digital adoption, and changing consumer needs. As lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, convenience remains the primary driver of food delivery adoption. For many, meal delivery is no longer just an occasional indulgence, it has become an essential solution to time constraints, offering a seamless alternative to cooking and cleaning. With demand continuing to rise, food delivery platforms are not only influencing consumer habits but also shaping urban infrastructure and regulatory policies worldwide.Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, commented:“Food delivery has evolved from a convenience to an essential part of modern life, redefining how consumers approach mealtime. As digital ecosystems expand and competition intensifies, success in this space hinges on understanding shifting consumer priorities—where speed, reliability, and affordability drive decision-making. This report provides businesses with the critical insights needed to stay ahead, adapt to emerging trends, and seize growth opportunities in an increasingly dynamic market.”Key Trends from the TGM Global Food Delivery Report 2024More than one-third of respondents are frequent food delivery users• Over one-third of respondents order food delivery few times a week or almost every day• 28% use food delivery services several times per week, while 6% rely on them almost daily• The Middle East leads in adoption (51%), with 10% ordering food daily• Europe has the lowest adoption (21%), indicating a stronger preference for home-cooked mealsSaving time on cooking and cleaning is a key driver for choosing food delivery• 28% order to save time on cooking and cleaning• 26% value the convenience it offers during busy schedules• 26% use food delivery to avoid cooking altogether• Regional differences:• APAC & Africa: Convenience during busy schedules is the top motivator• Europe & LATAM: Respondents primarily use food delivery to avoid cooking• Middle East: The main reason is to save time on meal preparation and cleaningBrand trust is the top factor influencing consumers' choice of a food delivery app• 43% prioritize trust in the brand, though reputation alone isn’t enough• 20% value fast order processing and acceptance for a seamless experience• 9% emphasize competitive pricing, particularly in APAC, Europe, and LATAM, where affordability is a key factorUberEats dominates the global food delivery market• UberEats remains the dominant player (31%), leading in Africa (62%)• Glovo secures 15% of market preference, with a strong foothold in Europe (36%)• Rappi commands 57% market share in LATAM and holds 12% globallyAccess the Full ReportFor deeper insights into region or country-specific food delivery trends, consumer behaviors, and competitive positioning, visit us at https://tgmresearch.com/global-food-delivery-report-2024.html MethodologyTGM Research conducted 7,585 computer-assisted web interviews (CAWI) across 34 countries, targeting adults aged 18 to 55+. The fieldwork included a nationally representative sample in terms of age and gender for each country. The countries surveyed were Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Serbia, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, Ireland, Switzerland, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, USA, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The final data accurately reflect each country’s adult population.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.