Terry Moving & Storage Announces Exclusive Full-Service Move & Auto Transport Solution

Terry Moving & Storage moves cars! and SUVs! and trucks!

Customers moving within California or across the country no longer need to coordinate separate logistics for their household goods and vehicles.

“With our full-service move & auto transport solution, customers don't have to deal with two companies, separate delivery windows, or the uncertainty of when their car will arrive.” — Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage is reshaping the way Americans move with its exclusive, all-in-one moving and auto transport service—a game-changer for homeowners relocating across the country.

While moving companies and auto shippers have operated separately for years, Terry Moving & Storage is making it feel like the first time customers can move their entire household—including their vehicle—in one truck, with one delivery date, and without the hassle of separate transport services.

FULL-SERVICE MOVE AND AUTO TRANSPORT SOLUTION

For too long, homeowners have been forced to coordinate separate logistics for their household goods and their car, often leading to costly delays, multiple delivery schedules, and unnecessary stress. Terry Moving & Storage is setting a new industry standard by offering an integrated solution that eliminates these headaches, ensuring both home and vehicle arrive together.

“We’re excited to introduce a service that finally addresses one of the biggest frustrations in moving,” said Mark Terry, owner of the company. “With our all-in-one full-service move & auto transport solution, customers no longer have to deal with two different companies, separate delivery windows, or the uncertainty of when their car will arrive. Everything moves together, safely and efficiently.”

SPEED, SAVINGS, AND SIMPLICITY WITH TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

While traditional van lines can take 10-14 days to deliver household goods and leave auto shipping to third parties, Terry Moving & Storage cuts that time in half. The benefits are immediate and substantial:

✅ Faster Delivery: Receive your household items and car in days, not weeks.

✅ Lower Costs: Reduce spending on hotels, dining, and rental cars.

✅ One-Company Coordination: No more juggling multiple transport providers.

✅ Streamlined Moving Experience: A single truck, one timeline, zero stress.

This announcement marks a significant shift in the moving industry, setting a new standard for efficiency and convenience. As more homeowners seek smarter moving solutions, Terry Moving & Storage is leading the charge, proving that moving doesn’t have to be complicated.

For more information on this service or to request a quote, visit www.terrymovingoc.com or call (949) 587-9490.

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company based in Lake Forest, CA, specializing in local and long-distance relocations, secure storage solutions, and exclusive all-in-one household and auto transport. With a reputation for speed, efficiency, and reliability, the company continues to revolutionize the moving experience. With over 37 years of moving and storage experience, customers are guaranteed to only get the best in service when they are ready to move. Terry Moving and Storage has an A+ rating from the BBB, and 5-star customer reviews on Yelp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.