Providing high-quality, accessible breastfeeding education and training

On day two, the Training of Trainers (ToT) Workshop hosted 42 healthcare professionals in an engaging session to practice breastfeeding techniques, facilitating peer-to-peer discussions, and methods for maternal-infant bonding.

Prof. Allison Cummins, Head of Midwifery of the University of Newcastle in Australia, presented The Magic Drop: Supporting Mothers along the Journey and offered valuable insights on creating inclusive prenatal services to provide holistic support for mothers and their infants. Breastfeeding rates in Australia are high, with 69% of babies receiving breastmilk at 4 months of age.

Support is vital. Breastfeeding is not always possible and not always easy. This conference and training workshop is an important part of supporting women and infants through these critical early months, and CIFAL Newcastle is proud to be a part of helping make that happen - Dr. Brodie Beales, University of Newcastle, Director of CIFAL Newcastle.

The ToT Workshop was designed to provide a deeper understanding of the science behind breastfeeding, the impact of breastmilk and breastfeeding on the health of mothers and infants, and the main structural and individual challenges facing women regarding initiating and continuing breastfeeding.

It was a delight to participate in the UNITAR’s Regional Conference on Breastfeeding Education and Training of Trainers. I’m excited about CIFAL Surrey’s ability to work with the Breastfeeding Education Initiative (BFEI), and our own inhouse expertise in midwifery from the University of Surrey’s Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, and associated stakeholders to build a genuine community of practice to support transformative approaches to encouraging breastfeeding, based on awareness raising, outreach and enhanced training, as well as incorporating national and regional perspectives into the already well-established training provided by UNITAR and CIFAL Surrey - Dr. Amelia Hadfield, Executive-Vice Chancellor of External Engagement; Co-Director for Institute of Sustainability, University of Surrey; Director of CIFAL Surrey.

Breastfeeding plays a vital role in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and is linked to many of the Sustainable Development Goals. Breastfeeding is linked to better nutrition, health and greater well-being for children and mothers.