New Family Plan by Your Doctors Online Meets Growing Demand for Virtual Care

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Doctors Online, a leading telemedicine platform renowned for its round-the-clock access to licensed healthcare professionals, today announces the launch of its new Family Sharing plan. Designed as a comprehensive and convenient healthcare solution for busy families, this membership covers up to four family members—spouses, children (13+), university students, and even elderly parents—each with their own dedicated account and full telehealth benefits.

With family sharing, subscribers receive on-demand access to general practitioners and mental health services, as well as prescription assistance and free sick notes. As healthcare needs evolve in today’s rapidly changing world, Your Doctors Online empowers families to bypass traditional barriers like clinic wait times and limited after-hours care.

Existing and past users who sign up by April 15 can take advantage of a special introductory offer for the family doctor Family Plan at an annual rate of $360/year.

The regular price stands at $60/month, making this promotion an unprecedented opportunity for families to lock in significant saving.

The Mental Health plan has its own subscription where family sharing of any unused visits is already included. Furthermore, Family Sharing now enables members to share unused mental health visits with their loved ones, ensuring that no session goes to waste.

Key Features of the New Family Plan

-Up to 4 Covered Members: Perfect for spouses, college-aged children, or elderly parents needing regular check-ups.

-24/7 Doctor Chat: Around-the-clock access to licensed physicians for advice, diagnoses, and treatment plans.

-Prescription Support: Conveniently request and manage prescriptions from anywhere.

-Free Sick Notes: Quick, hassle-free documentation for work, school, or insurance requirements.

“This new Family Plan is our response to a clear need for more accessible, always-on healthcare services that fit seamlessly into the any family’s lifestyle,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online. “We believe that providing personalized accounts for each family member—alongside essential benefits like mental health support—will address many of the gaps in traditional healthcare access. This plan reinforces our commitment to delivering top-quality virtual care at an affordable price.”

The Canadian digital health market continues to expand, with projections reaching USD 3.93 billion by the end of 2025 and an expected annual growth rate of 7.00% through 2029, according to industry data. Online doctor consultations alone are anticipated to generate USD 235.02 million in revenue in 2025, underscoring the growing consumer demand for virtual care solutions.

Moreover, recent surveys by Your Doctors Online indicate that 59% of Canadians want more government investment in virtual healthcare, highlighting a steady increase in public trust and reliance on telemedicine. Your Doctors Online’s new Family Plan aligns with these market trends, offering a convenient safety net for families seeking on-demand healthcare from any location.

