Largest Addictions Treatment Centre in Saskatchewan Fully Open for Inpatients

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr is pleased to announce that all 60 inpatient treatment spaces are now available at the new addictions treatment centre near Lumsden.

Intake for the second phase of 40 inpatient spaces at the EHN Willowview Recovery Centre started April 1.

"The best help that we can give someone who finds themself struggling with an addiction, is to offer them a path to recovery," Carr said. "These inpatient treatment spaces are open to residents across our province. Patients will receive holistic, wrap-around addictions treatment for up to 16 weeks to support their recovery journey."

These 40 inpatient spaces are in addition to the first phase that started at Willowview in January with 20 inpatient beds.

EHN Willowview Recovery Centre is operated by EHN Canada. EHN is a leading addictions treatment provider with decades of experience operating facilities across Canada.

"We are incredibly proud to provide life-changing mental health and addiction treatment to those who need it most," EHN COO Christina Basedow said. "This milestone represents not only the culmination of dedicated work and partnership, but also a powerful step forward for the province. Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate national leadership by investing boldly in mental health and addiction services, and we are deeply honoured to work alongside the government to bring hope, healing, and recovery to individuals, families, and communities across the province."

EHN Canada was one of the successful proponents chosen through a competitive Request for Proposals process initiated by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) seeking addictions treatment services, including intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment and recovery or transitional services.

The agreement to provide the service is between the SHA and EHN Canada.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is committed to strengthening mental health and addictions services across the province to ensure timely, appropriate access to care,” Integrated Regina Health Mental Health and Addictions Executive Director Zoe Teed-McKay said. “Individuals who are facing addiction challenges are our friends and family members; they live in our communities. Having all 60 of these addictions treatment spaces now open for in-patient service delivery will enhance existing services, reduce wait times, and help more of those people we care about receive the treatment they need to overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery.”

To date, 264 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

This includes:

15 inpatient treatment spaces at Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake Cree Nation;

15 inpatient treatment spaces and five withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

40 mobile withdrawal management spaces with Medavie in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces with Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford; and

42 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

