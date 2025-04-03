Brownsville Border Patrol agents interdict nearly 260 pounds of marijuana during two smuggling attempts within hours
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – On April 1, 2025, Border Patrol agents successfully interdicted two separate smuggling attempts near Brownsville, Texas. The first occurred just after midnight as agents observed multiple individuals carrying large bundles north from the Rio Grande. Agents apprehended three individuals and located four Bundles of marijuana nearby totaling 107 pounds with an estimated value of $85,700. A fourth individual absconded back to Mexico.
A few hours later, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Agents responded to suspicious activity in the Rio Grande near Brownsville and encountered a second narcotics smuggling attempt. Three individuals were taken into custody along with six bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 152 pounds worth approximately $121,688.
The suspects from both events were referred to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further investigation and federal prosecution.
"These recent narcotic seizures in the span of just five hours highlight the relentless efforts of our agents in safeguarding our nation. We are committed to stopping the flow of illegal drugs and ensuring the safety of our communities", stated RGV Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.