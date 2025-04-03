Statement on Trump's Tariff Plan

“Today, Donald Trump enacted the largest tax hike in American history, skyrocketed New Yorkers' costs by over $6,000 per year, and sent Wall Street into a full blown panic.

“Trump's tariff proposal isn't ‘liberating.’ It's destructive and devastating for the millions of Americans already struggling to make ends meet.

“Here in New York, I'm doing everything in my power to bring down costs and grow our economy. The White House needs to work with us, not against us.”