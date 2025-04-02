VetServe 2025: Join VA in National Day of Service, April 23

Each year, VA joins the nation to observe and celebrate National Volunteer Week, which occurs this year on April 20 – 26, 2025. As part of this special week, join us in supporting a National Day of Service through “VetServe 2025,” a campaign to strengthen volunteer capacity across the nation on April 23, 2025.

This special observance highlights the tremendous impact volunteers make in Veterans’ lives. Your time and dedication can make a lasting difference in the lives of those who have served our nation.

VetServe 2025 brings together volunteers, Veteran Service Organizations, community leaders and VA staff in a synchronized day of service across all 50 states. From maintaining Veterans’ memorials to organizing resource fairs and providing home repairs for disabled Veterans, participants are making a tangible difference in Veterans’ lives.

Join VA in supporting a National Day of Service, April 23, 2025. VetServe is a celebration of service and a call-to-action aimed to encourage the nation’s 19 million Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors to serve in their community.

For ideas of how or where to serve, check out the Volunteer Directory.

Organizations are encouraged to visit RallyPoint and Together We Served to post opportunities, share success stories and outcomes of successful Veteran volunteer service in the community.



