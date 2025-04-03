Submit Release
CUNA Strategic Services Selects Nook to Implement HubSpot and Elevate Digital Engagement

Nook

CUNA Strategic Services (CSS) selects Nook, a CUSO, to implement HubSpot and accelerate its digital transformation efforts. 

Selecting Nook has been a game-changer for our organization.”
— Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services

WAYZATA, MN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUNA Strategic Services (CSS) selects Nook, a CUSO, certified HubSpot Solutions Partner, and leader in marketing strategy, intelligence, and execution, to implement HubSpot and accelerate its digital transformation efforts. 

Through this collaboration, CSS successfully migrated years of legacy data, implemented a fully integrated customer relationship management (CRM) system, and launched a redesigned, user-centric website—enhancing both operational efficiency and user experience. 

“Selecting Nook has been a game-changer for our organization,” said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. “They brought an unmatched level of HubSpot expertise to the table—blending strategy, creativity, and technical execution to help us create a dynamic, user-friendly experience that strengthens how we serve and engage with fintech and credit unions.”  

The engagement highlights Nook’s unique ability to align digital tools with mission-driven organizations, enabling long-term scalability and user empowerment. The newly developed website delivers a seamless user experience while providing powerful user data that integrates with CSS’ custom configured CRM. 

“At Nook, we believe that digital transformation should empower—not overwhelm—organizations,” said Austin Wentzlaff, Co-Founder & CEO at Nook. “Our work with CUNA Strategic Services is a great example of how thoughtful strategy, clean execution, and the right technology stack can work together to unlock new levels of impact.” 

This strategic alliance relationship underscores CSS’s ongoing commitment to innovation and digital excellence within the credit union industry. 

About CUNA Strategic Services 

CUNA Strategic Services develops strategic alliance relationships to offer quality products and services to your credit union that contribute to your bottom line, add to your peace of mind, and enhance your relationships. The company is jointly owned by America’s Credit Unions and the state leagues. For more information, visit www.cunastrategicservices.com

About Nook 

Nook (www.nook-inc.com) is a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner and leading provider of marketing automation, strategy, execution, and fractional leadership solutions for credit unions, wealth management firms and Fintechs. By combining AI-powered technology, industry expertise, and prebuilt engagement frameworks, Nook enables organizations to deepen member and customer relationships, scale smarter, and drive sustainable growth.  

