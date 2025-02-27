Nook Announces Expanded Leadership and Marketing Strategy & Execution Services

Tiffany Niederwerfer Promoted to President

WAYZATA, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nook (www.nook-inc.com), a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner, is expanding its offerings to include tech-enabled marketing strategy, automation, and execution solutions designed specifically for the financial services industry. As a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), they help financial institutions streamline engagement, optimize growth, and build stronger member and customer relationships. Tiffany Niederwerfer will lead the new division and serve as President for the company.

Tiffany has played a pivotal role in shaping Nook’s strategic vision and operational excellence as Chief Strategy Officer. Her leadership has been instrumental in aligning Nook’s mission with the evolving needs of credit unions, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation in member engagement.

“Tiffany’s promotion to President is a testament to her exceptional leadership and relentless drive to push our mission forward,” said Austin Wentzlaff, Co-Founder & CEO of Nook. “I'm honored to continue working alongside her as we take Nook to the next level. Her strategic vision and deep industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue to support the industry into this next phase of rapid change lead by AI.”

Nook’s enhanced services offer comprehensive marketing strategy services paired with tech-driven solutions, delivering immediate value while reducing operational burdens.

“I can confidently say that not only is Nook solving a critical pain point for the industry, but they’ve also assembled a phenomenal team that expertly balances strategy with speed to market,” said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. “We’re honored to be one of Nook’s first clients utilizing their expanded services and look forward to growing together to support them on their journey to further advance the credit union ecosystem.”

These strategic moves underscore Nook’s commitment to help the credit union system grow stronger, faster, and smarter with expert strategy, turnkey engagement solutions, and scalable marketing automation.

For more information about Nook’s expanded services, visit www.nook-inc.com

About Nook

Nook is a certified HubSpot Solutions Partner and leading provider of marketing automation, strategy, execution, and fractional leadership solutions for credit unions, wealth management firms and Fintechs. By combining AI-powered technology, industry expertise, and prebuilt engagement frameworks, Nook enables organizations to deepen member and customer relationships, scale smarter, and drive sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

