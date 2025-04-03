ZIPLESS Nominated for 'Best Experimental and Innovation Podcast' in the 29th Annual Webby Awards

Independent, women-owned production company receives national nod for their (sometimes spicy) podcast geared toward romance novel lovers and listeners

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zipless announced today that it has been nominated for Best Experimental and Innovation Podcast in the 29th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marine Notté, Head of International TV at Hulu; Deborah Archer, President & CEO of the ACLU; Ahmir Thompson(Questlove), DJ and Producer; Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible; Kimberly E. Paige, EVP & CMO of BET; Katie Couric, Journalist; and Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director, and Actor.Inspired by the American literary icon Erica Jong, Zipless explores how romance novels shape and reflect women’s sex lives on and off the page. In interviews with bestselling romance authors including Sara Cate, Sierra Simone, LJ Andrews, Ashley Herring Blake, and Jayne Ann Krentz, Zipless dives into the luscious, literary (and often illicit) sounds and stories behind romance novels and audiobooks. And in one-of-a-kind performances, professional actor and romance novel narrator Gideon Frost joins Allie in experimenting with how the delivery and language of romance can impact the hearts and minds of an audience.“Nominees like Zipless are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year.”“Romance novels are too often seen as the lesser literary genre and a dirty secret best kept hidden in a beach bag,” says Allie Martina, Host and Co-Producer of Zipless. “It's fantastic for us, and the wider romance book community, to see a romance podcast getting this kind of recognition on a national stage.”Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.Zipless is produced by independent producers Allie Martina, a professional romance novel narrator, and Jill Ruby, an award-winning podcast producer. Zipless is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible and iHeart. For more information go to ziplesspodcast.com About The Webby Awards:The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; AI, Immersive & Games; and Creators. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, LinkedIn, Verizon, KPMG, NAACP, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, AIGA, and The Publish Press.Find The Webby Awards Online:Website: webbyawards.com ; Instagram: @TheWebbyAwards; X: @TheWebbyAwards; Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards; YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards; Tiktok: @thewebbyawards; Linkedin: The Webby Awards

