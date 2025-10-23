Zipless Wins Silver at the 4th Annual Signal Awards

Zipless explores love, desire, and identity through the voices and stories of romance fiction, earning Silver for Best Conversation Starter at the 4th Annual Signal Awards.

Connection and curiosity matter. Honest dialogue can be as powerful as desire itself.” — Allie Martina, Host and Co-Creator of Zipless

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zipless, a spicy podcast for romance novel lovers and listeners, has been named a Silver Winner in the ‘Conversation Starter’ category at the 4th Annual Signal Awards. The Signal Awards celebrate exceptional audio craft, storytelling, and creativity across the podcasting industry. The Conversation Starter category honors shows that dive into niche or timely topics, provide fascinating information, or inspire meaningful discussion.Winners of this prestigious distinction are selected by the Signal Awards Judging Academy, which includes notable on-mic talent such as Jay Shetty (On Purpose), Latif Nasser (Radiolab), and Dan Taberski (Hysterical), as well as industry leaders including Jonathan Hirsch, VP of Global Podcasts at Sony Music, Gretta Cohn, CEO of Pushkin Industries, Chris Bannon, SVP and Head of Global Audio at Conde Nast, and Jessica Cordova Kramer, CEO and Founder of Lemonada Media."Zipless made an impression on the Judging Academy," said Jemma Brown, General Manager of The Signal Awards. "This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.""We’re honored that Zipless was recognized for the conversations it creates," said host and co-creator Allie Martina. "Our mission has always been to explore love, pleasure, and identity in ways that are bold, authentic, and a little bit subversive. This award affirms that connection and curiosity matter. Honest dialogue can be as powerful as desire itself."At its core, Zipless examines how romance fiction, the world's most popular literary genre, reflects and shapes women's lives. Each episode features conversations with bestselling authors about the tropes, fantasies, and emotional truths that define modern love stories. The show also dives into the art of audiobook performance, exploring how narration and language transform the experience of desire and storytelling itself.Launched in January 2025, Zipless is hosted by Allie Martina with cameos from popular romance narrator Gideon Frost. The show features interviews with authors such as Jayne Ann Krentz, Sierra Simone, Sara Cate, Evie Dunmore, Liana De La Rosa, May Cobb, and Stephanie Archer. Independently produced, Zipless explores sexuality with honesty, humor, and a touch of spice. The show previously earned a Webby Award nomination and now adds a Signal Awards Silver to its honors within its first year of launch.Zipless is produced by independent producers Allie Martina, a professional romance novel narrator, and Jill Ruby, an award-winning podcast producer. Zipless is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible and iHeart. For more information go to ziplesspodcast.com . Listen to the trailer here About The Signal Awards:The Signal Awards uplift the podcast medium by recognizing the most potent, meaningful, and genre-defining audio projects made today. Now in its fourth year, entries are reviewed by The Signal Awards Judging Academy, an esteemed collective of industry leaders and innovators who evaluate thousands of hours of audio to identify excellence in craft, content, and creativity.

