PROLIM Government Technologies ranks #20 on Inc. 2025 Regionals - Midwest with 236% growth, showcasing innovation and leadership in government technology!

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that PROLIM Government Technologies ranks #20 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals - Midwest list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest region. With an impressive two-year revenue growth of 236%, this recognition highlights PROLIM's exceptional growth, resilience, and impact in the government technology sector.

“We are honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest,” said Ashwini Patil, President of PROLIM Government Technologies. “This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our team as we continue to innovate and provide mission-critical solutions to our government clients. Our commitment to security and efficiency ensures we meet the highest standards for federal operations.”

The Inc. Regionals list celebrates businesses that have achieved remarkable revenue growth while overcoming challenges such as economic shifts, evolving technology landscapes, and workforce transformation. Companies on this year’s list continue to drive innovation and create significant economic impact across the region.

PROLIM Government Technologies remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that support government agencies in achieving efficiency, security, and mission success. As the company continues its upward trajectory, it remains focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, and driving positive change in the industry.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, Australia and New Zealand, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

