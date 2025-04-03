GyftHint Enhances GRIP Platform with Customizable Merchant Branding Features

GyftHint Corporate Logo Co-Founder & CEO Eddy Jette

GyftHint upgrades GRIP with customizable branding, allowing merchants to personalize the "Add to GyftHint" button for a seamless brand experience.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyftHint the leading universal wishlist solution, is excited to announce a significant update to its Gifting Retail Interface Platform (GRIP). Merchants now have the ability to fully customize the GyftHint button in the GEIP platform to align seamlessly with their branding, providing a more cohesive and personalized shopping experience for their customers.

With this latest enhancement, merchants can tailor the GyftHint button to reflect their unique brand identity by adjusting phrases, type fonts, colors, and more. This streamlined customization ensures that the button integrates effortlessly into any e-commerce site, while maintaining brand consistency. Additionally, for businesses with distinctive brand styles, GyftHint offers the option of a one-off custom design, ensuring an exclusive look that aligns perfectly with a merchant’s visual guidelines.

“Brand identity is crucial for merchants, and we want to ensure that GyftHint enhances rather than disrupts their carefully curated shopping experience,” said Eddy Jette, Co-Founder & CEO at GyftHint. “With this update to GRIP, merchants can now personalize their integration with GyftHint in a way that feels natural to their brand while still offering customers an easy and intuitive way to create and share their wishlists.”

The GRIP platform continues to empower merchants by making the gifting process smoother and more efficient. By enabling shoppers to add desired items to their GyftHint wishlists with a branded, recognizable interface, businesses can reduce returns and improve customer satisfaction, ultimately increasing sales and engagement. This update is now available to all Shopify merchants.

