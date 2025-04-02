2025 Lone Star Land Steward Ecoregion Winners Announced

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announces the 2025 Lone Star Land Steward Ecoregion Award winners.

This year’s award winners represent a variety of conservation efforts, ecosystems and accomplishments, all of which display excellence in natural resource management and stewardship.

The Lone Star Land Steward Award recognizes private landowners in Texas for their exemplary contributions to land, water and wildlife stewardship. With 95 percent of the land in Texas under private ownership, the conservation and stewardship efforts of private landowners are of vital importance to all Texans.

TPWD will recognize the winning landowners and properties at 6 p.m. on May 21 at the annual Lone Star Land Steward Award banquet.

The following is a list of this year’s ecological region award recipients, and a summary of their stewardship achievements:

Edwards Plateau — Hershey Ranch, Gillespie County

The Hershey Ranch, operated by Andy and Nona Sansom, comprises restored Hill Country oak savannahs on limestone soils rich with native grasses. Springs and riparian corridors have been protected and excluded from grazing to maintain the integrity of the stream side banks. This included using natural materials such as rocks and trimmed brush to stabilize the soil and stream banks. Numerous groups are allowed access to the property for recreation, intro to hunting activities, women’s mentored hunts, birding groups, iNaturalist projects and AgriLife Extension outreach events. Andy and Nona try to seek a balance between doing what is right for the land and generating enough income to operate the ranch in perpetuity.

High Plains — Little Las Vegas Ranch, Lamb County

The 2,200-acre Little Las Vegas Ranch, owned by John S. Roley, sits on the eastern edge of the Yellowhouse Draw, an area described by Francisco de Coronado in 1542 as the “Casa de Amarillos” due to the low yellow hills. The property is home to numerous quail, Texas horned lizards, mule deer and white-tailed deer. The property is grazed on an as needed basis to manage the periodic regional droughts and is leased for hunting. The first 380 acres acquired were planted back to native grasses and wildflowers with funds intended to help preserve the lesser prairie chicken population in the area.

Since then, additional restoration on old crop fields has resulted in the re-establishment of more than 1,000 acres of native habitat across the landscape. In addition, the restoration of multiple playa wetlands on the property has enhanced its usability for ducks, cranes, geese and other migrating birds. The ranch has undertaken multiple efforts to make the property more suitable for wildlife while also allowing access to 4-H groups, Littlefield Independent School District outdoor education opportunities and an all- women’s and new hunter dove hunt. In addition, the ranch allows access for dove trapping and banding conducted by TPWD.

Pineywoods—Scrappin Valley Longleaf Pine Ecosystem Cooperative, Newton County

Crest Natural Resources, Rufus and Marianna Duncan, and Scott Duncan have formed a well-functioning cooperative to manage the almost 14,000-acre Scrappin Valley Longleaf Pine Ecosystem Cooperative. Endangered species management, research and habitat management for red cockaded woodpeckers and the Louisiana pine snake have occurred for decades and continue on site. This work occurs in the floristically diverse and high-priority Longleaf Ridge Conservation Area.

By implementing measures to restore long leaf pine, managing existing stands of pine savannahs with selective thinning and frequent prescribed fire, the management team has not only restored the ecosystem, but also the historic Scrappin Valley lodge. These measures have turned the property into a premier outdoor recreation and entertainment destination that groups can rent and enjoy the open pine system of East Texas. This unique private landowner and corporate partnership has helped to maintain a productive and unique Texas ecosystem for all Texans.

South Texas — Running V Ranch, Atascosa County

The 5,600-acre Running V Ranch, owned by Suzanne and Pat Schuchart, covers South Texas brush country property that has been managed by the same family since 1916. Over the last century the Schuchart family has invested in water infrastructure, cross fencing, aerial application of herbicide for brush control and mechanical brush treatments to maximize forage and plant diversity for their cattle operation and wildlife. The benefits to white-tailed deer, Northern bobwhite, Rio Grande turkeys, mottled ducks as well as other waterfowl, migratory songbirds and additional wildlife are evident as you look across this well cared for property.

The Schuchart’s goal of taking their management beyond their gates is exemplified in their active involvement in their community. The ranch is currently allowing Texas Youth Hunt Program (TYHP) hunts, brush control herbicide trials and research, dog training trials, grazing land coalition field tours, mottled duck research and invasive grass research on old-world bluestem control to be conducted on the property. With over a century of living and engaging with the people and communities of Atascosa County, the Schuchart’s are proud to share their efforts with others.

Rolling Plains — Ribelin Ranch, Stonewall County

Brad and Melissa Ribelin own and operate 1,940 acres of Rolling Plains grassland that they have worked diligently to improve over the last decade. Extensive brush control with aerial spraying and mechanical removal has improved the condition of the ranch by allowing sunlight to reach the ground increasing the forb diversity and grass density on the property. In turn, once the brush was made manageable the diligent use of prescribed fire is utilized to maintain their brush control efforts in the long term. This has helped increase usable space for Northern bobwhite and all other classes of wildlife on the property.

The Ribelins have actively engaged with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Partners Program, Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), TPWD, the Rolling Plains Quail Research Ranch and Texas Tech University to put together a plan and implement it to maximize the habitat on their property.

NRCS, TPWD, Texas Tech University and numerous other groups have used the ranch as a living classroom for prescribed fire training, looking at herbicide and brush treatment effects, and conducting quail research and monitoring. The Ribelin’s are open to all suggestions to improve their property for themselves and the wildlife that use it. They have utilized this advice to make their property a prime example of how hard work and perseverance can transform a property.

Trans Pecos — Bar O Land and Cattle, Jeff Davis and Culberson Counties

Bar O Land and Cattle, owned and operated by Tim and Lou Edwards, goes from the heights of Gomez Peak in the Davis Mountains and stretches into the lowlands of the Delaware Basin 1,800 vertical feet below. Their 20,000 acres in this dry landscape harbor beautiful vistas, stretches of desert grassland mixed with creosote bush and rocky hillsides that feed the ranch’s extensive water distribution system. A bountiful herd of mule deer grace the property along with resident elk. This allows the ranch to complement their cattle operation with income from mule deer and Aoudad hunts as they balance the animals with the carrying capacity of the land.

In a landscape that is sparsely populated, Tim and Lou serve on county appraisal boards, as the local fire chief, on the board of the grazing land coalition and Lou as a sitting member of the TPWD Mule Deer Advisory Committee. This gracious couple open their ranch to an annual TYHP hunt for youth to come experience West Texas and mule deer hunting that few get the opportunity to experience. The Edwards’ are welcoming hosts and excellent land stewards on a property that has been operated for almost 100 years by Lou’s family.

Learn more the Lone Star Land Stewards program and private lands stewardship on the TPWD Private Lands and Habitat Program website.