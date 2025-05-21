Capitol Imaging Services Partners with HeartLung to Offer Opportunistic AI Screening for Osteoporosis and Heart Disease

HeartLung AI's AutoBMD™ and AutoChamber™ reports with the HeartLung and Capitol Imaging Services logos Capitol Imaging Services PET/CT Services Front and Back cover of HeartLung's AutoChamber™ AI Brochure Front and Back cover of HeartLung's AutoBMD™ AI Brochure

Capitol Imaging Services Partners with HeartLung Technologies to provide AI-powered diagnostics in Cullman and Birmingham, Alabama.

We're excited to introduce this advanced AI technology, which detects hidden heart disease and osteoporosis. This aligns perfectly with our shared mission to deliver cutting-edge diagnostic services.” — Michael Holmes, Chief Growth Officer of Capitol Imaging Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Capitol Imaging Services to offer its groundbreaking AI solutions, AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™ , at two of Capitol’s premier Alabama locations:Heritage Diagnostic Center in CullmanWebsite: https://capitolimagingservices.com/heritage-diagnostic-center/ Phone: 256-734-8175Vestavia Hills Imaging Center in BirminghamWebsite: https://capitolimagingservices.com/vestavia-hills-imaging-center/ Phone: 205-824-8262This collaboration marks a significant milestone in HeartLung's mission to advance preventive healthcare through innovative AI technologies.AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™ are designed to detect hidden heart disease and osteoporosis opportunistically in CT scans performed for other reasons, providing critical insights without additional procedures or radiation exposure. Opportunistic, in this context, means leveraging existing CT scans—originally obtained for other reasons—to screen for other serious conditions, maximizing diagnostic value without adding extra radiation or the burden of extra trips and scan time to the patient. This partnership will enable Capitol Imaging Services to enhance patient care by uncovering silent but serious health risks early, using scans patients are already receiving.About AutoChamber™ AI: Saving Lives from Late-Stage Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation, and Sudden StrokeHeartLung’s AutoChamber™ is designed to work with both non-contrast and contrast-enhanced chest CT scans, providing estimates of cardiac volume, cardiac chambers volumes, and left ventricular wall mass. This AI-powered tool detects cardiomegaly and enlarged individual cardiac chambers, including the left atrium (LA) and left ventricle (LV), which are often missed in routine scans. By identifying these conditions early, AutoChamber™ AI helps prevent life-threatening diseases like stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. It has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for its ability to identify enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans.Download the AutoChamber™ brochure:About AutoBMD™ AI: Leading the Way in Early Detection and Prevention of OsteoporosisHeartLung’s AutoBMD™ detects osteoporosis in CT scans done for other reasons, so the patient receives no extra X-ray radiation or scanning time. The AI uses data with the existing CT scan images and generates a colorful and patient-friendly bone density report with Z score and T score similar to what DEXA scanners provide. FDA cleared HeartLung’s AutoBMD™ AI as a DEXA-equivalent medical device for the detection of low bone density in CT scans.Download the AutoBMD™ brochure:Michael Holmes, Chief Growth Officer of Capitol Imaging Services, has played a key role in facilitating the partnership with HeartLung Technologies. With a wealth of experience in healthcare management and strategic growth, Holmes is part of the leadership team dedicated to integrating innovative AI diagnostics into Capitol Imaging's services. This collaboration with HeartLung reflects the organization’s commitment to enhancing patient care and expanding access to state-of-the-art AI solutions in communities across Alabama."We're excited to introduce this advanced AI technology to our patients, which helps detect hidden heart disease and osteoporosis," said Michael Holmes. "This partnership is a strategic step forward and aligns perfectly with our shared mission to deliver cutting-edge diagnostic services."Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder and President of HeartLung Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to integrate our AI solutions with Capitol Imaging Services. Early detection and prevention of heart disease and osteoporosis can significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs."About AI-CVD™: Comprehensive AI Solution for Cardiovascular Disease PreventionHeartLung Technologies' AutoChamber™ and AutoBMD™ are integral components of AI-CVD™, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to detect and prevent cardiovascular disease. AI-CVD™ leverages advanced algorithms to analyze CT scans, identifying hidden heart risks and enabling early intervention. This comprehensive approach underscores HeartLung's commitment to revolutionizing preventive healthcare through innovative AI technologies.Website: https://www.heartlung.ai/aicvd About HeartLung TechnologiesHeartLung leverages AI technology for the early detection and prevention of heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema/COPD, osteoporosis, myosteatosis, fatty liver disease, and other life-threatening conditions. HeartLung has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for AutoChamber™, an AI tool that identifies enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans, which are typically undetectable by the human eye. The AutoChamber™ AI also works on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening as well as contrast-enhanced coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans. Additionally, HeartLung has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoBMD™, the only DEXA-equivalent, CT-based opportunistic osteoporosis screening approved by the FDA, applicable to over 25 million CT scans annually and reimbursed by Medicare. HeartLung is also awaiting FDA approval for AI-CVD™, a suite of AI modules including AI-CAC™ (AI-enabled Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring), aimed at early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease using widely available CT scans.About Capitol Imaging Services CentersCapitol Imaging Services is a leading provider of outpatient imaging services across the Gulf South, offering advanced diagnostic technologies including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and mammography. Known for their commitment to patient care and diagnostic excellence, Capitol Imaging Services continually strives to lower out-of-pocket expenses for patients while delivering fast and accurate results.Significance of the CollaborationThe partnership with Capitol Imaging Services represents a pivotal advancement in HeartLung's quest to transform preventive healthcare. Utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, HeartLung is dedicated to enhancing the early detection of heart disease, lung cancer, osteoporosis, fatty liver, and other critical health conditions.HeartLung's Nationwide Collaboration with SimonMed Imaging: A Testament to the Growing Need for AI-Driven Preventive HealthcareHeartLung has already partnered with SimonMed Imaging to offer AutoBMD™, an AI-powered bone density screening solution, to their facilities nationwide. This partnership exemplifies HeartLung's commitment to advancing preventive healthcare through innovative AI technologies.Final ThoughtsHeartLung Technologies and Capitol Imaging Services are leading the charge towards a healthier future with their innovative AI solutions. This partnership highlights their shared commitment to elevating patient care and outcomes through early detection, prevention, and state-of-the-art diagnostics.HeartLung Technologies is committed to revolutionizing preventive healthcare through innovative AI solutions. For more information about AI-CVD™ and its advantages, please visit https://www.heartlung.ai/aicvd and www.americanhearttechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.