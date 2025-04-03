Belmont City Press LLC Spotlights Powerful Women Entrepreneurs at The Game Changers Conference

Keynote Speakers from The Sobriety Buzz, Michelle Drew Natural Wellness, and author Sarah Elizabeth shine at transformative event.

These women didn’t just take to the stage—they set it on fire. Their personal stories and professional missions are exactly what the world needs right now.” — Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of The Game Changers Conference

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC presented The Game Changers Conference ( TheGameChangersConference.com ), bringing together entrepreneurs, coaches, real estate professionals, and small business leaders for a full day of hands-on learning, networking, and keynote sessions designed to build credibility and visibility in business.Organized by Empower Your Epic Self (EYES) and hosted by Red Hilton of Belmont City Press LLC, the event was curated to elevate mission-driven professionals from all industries by helping them master the power of public speaking and storytelling. The day included workshops, expert-led coaching, and the opportunity for each attendee to step onto the keynote stage to share their unique message.Among the standout moments of the day were inspiring keynote presentations from leaders in sobriety support, wellness advocacy, and transformational storytelling—each one delivering powerful messages that blended professional expertise with deep personal purpose.Vanessa LagoaThe Sobriety Buzz – Where Thriving Replaces SurvivingKnown as the “Hope Dealer,” Vanessa Lagoa captivated the room with her keynote on helping silent strugglers—those doing "okay" but yearning for more—to craft a life they no longer want to escape from. Through The Sobriety Buzz, Lagoa offers suburban moms and high-level executives alike a tailored roadmap to clarity, control, and purpose. Her heart-led mission, centered on creating lives filled with intention, resonated with anyone ready to show up fully and authentically. Learn more at TheSobrietyBuzz.com.Michelle DrewNatural Wellness – Reclaiming Mind & Body After 40Michelle Drew brought a refreshing and empowering message to the stage with her keynote aimed at women over 40 who feel dismissed by traditional medicine. Through Michelle Drew Natural Wellness, she helps her clients ditch bloat, belly fat, and brain fog—and get back to who they were meant to be. Her powerful reminder that "it’s okay to age, but we don’t have to get old" sparked both laughter and reflection. Drew's holistic, no-nonsense approach offers real results and renewed vitality. Discover more at MichelleDrew.com.Sarah ElizabethAuthor of When the White Picket Fence Is No Longer EnoughAuthor and keynote speaker Sarah Elizabeth delivered an emotionally raw and deeply relatable presentation based on her new book, When the White Picket Fence Is No Longer Enough. Through her own story of motherhood, divorce, and the journey back to self, she invited the audience to explore vulnerability, identity, and unconditional love. Her words created space for reflection and inspired others to shed the masks they wear. Her message of self-acceptance and connection through shared humanity left a lasting impact. Learn more at SarahElizabeth.icu.A Conference Built on Connection, Visibility, and Community ImpactThe Game Changers Conference isn’t your typical business event. It’s a visibility accelerator that brings together speakers and seasoned professionals to step into the spotlight. With a powerful mix of workshops, stage time, and community-building, the event is a launchpad for anyone ready to amplify their voice and claim their space.The morning featured an interactive session on media strategy, writing for visibility, and developing keynote skills. Attendees were then guided through the art of storytelling, connecting with their ideal audience, and creating content that converts. In the afternoon, each participant took the stage to deliver a five-minute keynote presentation—an exercise in courage, branding, and connection.To ensure every voice was heard and amplified, each speaker received one-on-one coaching from conference host Hilton ahead of the event to refine their message and delivery. The day concluded with a “Think Tank” collaboration that sparked new partnerships and expanded professional networks.“This conference wasn’t just about speaking, it was about being seen. It was about showing up for your community, your business, and yourself,” said Hilton. “Vanessa, Michelle, and Sarah showed us the true power of presence and purpose.”About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. The company specializes in elevating entrepreneurs, real estate agents, and coaches by helping them establish credibility, brand their expertise, and simplify their messaging. Through courses, coaching, publishing, and publicity, BCP helps clients grow their businesses and claim their niche in the marketplace. Founder Red Hilton is a national speaker, published author, and business coach known for turning visibility into opportunity.

