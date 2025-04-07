The Insurance School of Tampa Bay Introduces New Tutoring Classes and Online Self-Study Review Course

Insurance School of Tampabay logo Kazor recording a lecture

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay introduces Expanded Online Tutoring to include NON-ISOTampabay.com students and now offers an online Self-Study Review Course.

We decided to offer these new review options as we have been getting requests from students having difficulty passing the state licensing exam. Sometimes, all a student needs is a few hours of review” — Christopher Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, Chief Academic Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is excited to announce the launch of new tutoring classes and an online self-study review course designed exclusively for Property and Casualty students. The highly anticipated PASS INSURANCE EXAM 2025 course is now available for purchase. It’s the only comprehensive study guide crafted for the Florida insurance exam (the 220), covering Property Casualty licenses, insurance adjusters licenses, and more.

This essential Insurance Study Book is now being offered for a limited time at $150.00. Students can order the insurance exam study guide today through isotampabay.com and get ready to excel!

Christopher Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, a reliable and esteemed figure in the insurance industry for over 40 years, has been teaching insurance since 1996 and has guided thousands of students in acquiring their insurance licenses. With his expertise, students can now access the Kazor Insurance Study Guide, Work Book, and PowerPoints, delivered securely via Encrypted Dropbox, within one business day.

The course includes 803 PowerPoint slides and 294 “State Like” questions across multiple units, covering essential topics, including Introduction and Vocabulary - Personal Auto -Commercial Auto (Including Business Auto, Truckers, Garage) - Dwelling and Flood - Commercial Property – Liability – Bonds – Crime - Boiler and Machinery - Inland Marine – Homeowners - CPP & BOP – Aviation - Ocean Marine - Florida Work Comp -Florida Health and Florida Law

Please note that PASS INSURANCE EXAM 2025 is a self-study exam review class and does not offer state credit.

In addition to new courses, the Insurance School of Tampa Bay is enhancing office hours and tutoring options to provide further support to students. Office hours will now take place from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesdays for Property and Casualty students and on Wednesdays for Life and Health students. Starting in April, Saturday and Sunday morning office hours will also be available by appointment.

In response to rising demand, the school is introducing additional tutoring for students from other educational institutions. Students can choose between private online tutoring sessions priced at $40.00 per hour or group tutoring online during office hours for $25.00 per hour.

Students enrolled in pre-licensing classes at the Insurance School of Tampa Bay will benefit from free tutoring for six months following their class registration, with an additional two months of support available. We strongly encourage all students to take advantage of this invaluable resource by scheduling at least two hours per week to meet with instructors during office hours.

"We decided to offer these new review options as we have been getting requests from students having difficulty passing the state licensing exam. Sometimes, all a student needs is a few hours of review in a certain coverage or concept, like in Liability, the difference between claims-made and occurrence liability triggers. Then there are some students that need and want a review of all topics and can benefit from the 'Pass Insurance Exam Program,' said Christopher Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, Chief Academic Officer for The Insurance School of Tampa Bay."

For further information or to schedule an appointment, don't hesitate to get in touch with our instructors at 813-833-5777.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.