Vicinia Revolutionizes Space & Mobility Management with Digital Twin Solutions

Read how this startup changes the way campuses and facilities are managing their space

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicinia.io is revolutionizing how organizations interact with their environments through their state-of-the-art AI-Powered Space and Mobility Management Solutions. By seamlessly integrating digital campus maps, indoor positioning systems, and interactive wayfinding , Vicinia enables real-time visualization and dynamic management of complex facilities, enhancing operational efficiency and user experiences.Designed for universities, corporate campuses, event venues, and smart cities, Vicinia’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions:• Vicinia Explore: Provides interactive digital campus maps, allowing users to effortlessly navigate facilities and resources on any connected device.• Vicinia Ways: Simplifies navigation with digital wayfinding software, offering seamless, user-friendly directions across various transportation modes, including ADA compliant walking, biking, driving with parking guidance, and shuttle services.• Vicinia Indoors: Delivers precise indoor maps and positioning, enabling accurate navigation within complex buildings where GPS is ineffective.• Vicinia Transport: Optimizes shuttle and transit operations with real-time tracking, ensuring efficient mobility within campuses and large facilities.• Vicinia Kiosk: Empowers visitors with interactive wayfinding kiosks, providing on-the-spot directions, facility information, and real-time updates for a seamless navigation experience.By leveraging these integrated solutions, organizations can create smarter, safer, and more accessible spaces, optimizing resource allocation and improving mobility for both visitors and administrators.Seeking Visionary Leaders for Vicinia’s Advisory BoardAs Vicinia continues its rapid growth, the company is actively seeking industry thought leaders to join its Advisory Board. These advisors will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Digital Twin technology, offering strategic insights into smart infrastructure, urban mobility, and digital transformation. Experts interested in influencing the next wave of innovation can apply at Vicinia Advisory Board Meet Vicinia at Leading Industry ConferencesVicinia will showcase its cutting-edge solutions at top industry events throughout 2025. Attendees can experience firsthand how Vicinia is redefining space and mobility management:• Q1 2025 – NFMT• Q2 2025 – AAM Annual Meeting and Museum Expo, ICSC RECon, IPMI• Q3 2025 – IFMA• Q4 2025 – IMEX America, EDUCAUSE, Expo! Expo!Join us to explore how Vicinia is pioneering digital transformation for smarter spaces.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a demo, please contact:Vicinia @ PR@vicinia.ioAbout ViciniaVicinia is a technology innovator transforming space and mobility management through proprietary Digital Twin technology. With a mission to enhance the way people navigate and interact with physical spaces, Vicinia provides intelligent mapping, real-time wayfinding, and smart infrastructure tools for any facility. By leveraging real-time data and a suite of AI-powered solutions for space and mobility management, Vicinia helps organizations improve accessibility and mobility, optimize operations and resource utilization, and create connected, future-ready environments. For more information, visit Vicinia.io.

