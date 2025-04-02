FEMA Assistance Now Available to More West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians in Raleigh County can now apply for FEMA assistance to help with costs from the Feb. 15, 2025, winter flooding.

FEMA assistance may be able to help you pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other needs due to the disaster. It is available to residents of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties, and includes:

Essential items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation

Rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster including financial assistance for the following: hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer

Books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Moving and storage fees and medical, childcare and funeral expenses

There are multiple ways to apply:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center for face-to-face assistance. At a recovery center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application and learn about other resources available. FEMA’s locator for DRCs in West Virginia can help you find your nearest center, or you can check the FEMA app.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will soon be on the ground in Raleigh County, walking door to door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance.

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

In addition, communities in Raleigh and Boone counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance. This program reimburses governments and certain nonprofits for expenses incurred from life-saving measures taken during the emergency, along with infrastructure repairs and other expenses.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, ask for assistance on the FEMA Helpline 1-800-621-3362 (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). In addition, FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.