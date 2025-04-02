Kentuckians: Prepare for Severe Weather Now

FRANKFORT, Ky. – With another round of severe weather on the way here in Kentucky, you need to stay prepared.

It’s critical to have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts—whether you’re at home, school, work, or out in the community. Stay alert, follow guidance from your local officials, and keep up with the latest forecasts by following your local National Weather Service office. Read more about emergency alerts here.

Before a Tornado

Have a pre-determined place to meet after a disaster.

Increase your situational awareness by monitoring the weather on weather.gov, watching local TV, or listening to NOAA Weather Radio.

Know the signs of a tornado: dark, greenish sky; large hail; dark, low clouds; and loud roaring sounds.

When a tornado watch is issued, practice your drill and check your safety supplies.

Flying debris is the greatest danger in tornadoes, so store protective coverings (e.g., mattress, sleeping bags, thick blankets, etc.) in or next to your shelter space, ready to use on a few seconds’ notice.

Tornado rule of thumb: Put as many walls and floors between you and the tornado as possible.

In a mobile home: Get out! Go to a neighbors, underground shelter, or a nearby permanent structure. Most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes.

Read the Commonwealth of Kentucky Division of Emergency Management’s Tornado Safety List here

Prepare for Flooding

If you are under a flood warning, find safe shelter right away. Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Follow instructions from local officials. If told, evacuate immediately. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water. Fast-moving water can wash bridges away without warning.

Avoid driving except in emergencies.

Read the Commonwealth of Kentucky Division of Emergency Management's Flood Safety List here.pdf

Be Ready for a Power Outage