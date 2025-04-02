Assistance is Still Available for Wildfire Survivors After the Registration Deadline

LOS ANGELES – FEMA is still working in Los Angeles County to help residents recover from the LA wildfires. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has passed, but Disaster Recovery Centers remain open and the deadline to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) to participate in the federally funded debris removal program has been extended to April 15.

Survivors who registered prior to the deadline are encouraged to keep in touch with FEMA to continue to update their application as their situation changes and to work through the approval process. For those displaced by the fires, rental assistance is still available.

If you do not qualify for FEMA assistance, state and local resources may also be available. For more information visit: 2025 Los Angeles Fires | CA.gov

If you were impacted by the fire but were unable to apply for FEMA assistance prior to the deadline due to extenuating circumstances, you may be able to file a late application.

If you have additional needs or wish to submit a late application, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

To be eligible for the federally funded debris removal program, an ROE form must be submitted to the County by the property owner. The deadline to submit an ROE has been extended to April 15:

Disaster Recovery Centers are still open if you need more information:

To find a DRC near you, visit the DRC Locator. Addresses are also listed below:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 West Woodbury Rd.

Altadena, CA 91001

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.