Poverty and the press: how should journalists report on the subject ethically?

Join the webinar hosted by the NUJ's Ethics and Disabled Members' councils.

The NUJ's code of conduct states a journalist "strives to ensure that information disseminated is honestly conveyed, accurate and fair." Join us online on 8 April as we explore how journalists should report on poverty and what language and ethical considerations should be front of mind.

Professor Chris Frost, chair of the NUJ Ethics Council and emeritus professor of Journalism at Liverpool John Moores University, will chair the online event open to NUJ members and non-members.

The 8 April webinar from 5.30-6.30pm is hosted by the NUJ's Ethics and Disabled Members' councils; our speakers on the evening are Naomi Southwell, media officer at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF)and Dr Rachel Broady, lecturer in Media, Culture, Communication at Liverpool John Moores University.

Naomi works with journalists providing information, comments and organising interviews for print, broadcast and online media about JRF’s work. Before joining JRF Naomi worked in journalism. Hear from Naomi about the Foundation's guide for journalists who want to report on UK poverty accurately, sensitively and powerfully. The NUJ worked with the Foundation to help inform the guide.

Dr Broady’s research interest is in epistemic injustice in the representations of poverty, with a focus on the news media. She is an NUJ branch equality officer, and seeks to challenge stereotypes of people experiencing poverty. Her work has led to collaborations with ATD Fourth World, Oxford University, Joseph Rowntree Foundation and others.

There will be a Q&A session as part of the webinar, tickets are free, but registration is required. A recording of the session will be published on the NUJ website and YouTube page.