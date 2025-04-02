Multicultural Digital Marketing Firm Boral Agency Named a Top 2024 Women-Owned Business by Houston Business Journal

Patricia Boral, CEO Boral team hard at work Brainstorming Session for Clients Thinking of how to implement the next trend Patricia Boral, Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boral Agency is proud to be named one of the top Women-Owned Businesses of 2024 by The Houston Business Journal. Recognized for its multicultural marketing strategies, full-service approach, and data-driven results across healthcare, oil & gas, education, and tech industries, Boral Agency continues to redefine what’s possible in digital marketing.As a proudly Hispanic and women-owned full-service digital marketing agency , Boral Agency is powered by a dynamic team of predominantly women who bring sharp strategic thinking, innovative ideas, and measurable results to every campaign. Whether developing culturally intelligent strategies or leveraging AI-powered tools, the agency blends creativity with analytics to help brands reach diverse audiences and achieve sustainable growth.“At Boral Agency, being bold isn’t just a philosophy—it’s our way of life,” said Patricia Boral, Founder and CEO. “This honor isn’t just about me; it’s about the incredible team that makes Boral Agency what it is. This recognition celebrates the power of women coming together to create, inspire, and drive meaningful change for the businesses we partner with. It’s an honor to lead such an incredible team and a privilege to share this milestone with them.”Boral Agency was also recently named one of the Largest Houston-Area Hispanic-Owned Businesses, further underscoring its impact on the local economy. As a 90% Latino-led team, Boral delivers digital solutions that reflect multicultural insights, resonate with diverse communities, and generate real-world results for mid-sized and enterprise-level clients. As a leading Hispanic marketing agency , Boral Agency is committed to helping brands connect authentically with Latino audiences through culturally relevant strategies and bilingual campaigns.From branding and website development to SEO, social media, and bilingual content, Boral Agency consistently pushes the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether crafting bold creative, building multicultural strategies, or driving performance through data, the agency helps brands break through and grow with purpose.This accolade reflects not only Boral Agency’s commitment to marketing excellence but also its mission to empower women in business. In 2024, Founder and CEO Patricia Boral was also honored as a Role Model by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC)—a testament to her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to uplifting women across industries.About Boral AgencyBoral Agency is a full-service multicultural and hispanic digital marketing firm based in Houston, Texas. Proudly Hispanic and women-owned, the agency leverages creativity, data, and cultural intelligence to deliver bold, effective strategies that help brands thrive in competitive markets.With over a decade of experience and a portfolio of award-winning work, Boral Agency has partnered with organizations across healthcare, technology, oil & gas, and education—delivering innovative, results-focused strategies at scale.Founded by sisters Patricia and Brenda Boral, the agency built its reputation on fearless creativity and strategic excellence. In 2024, Brenda Boral stepped away from the company, and Patricia continues to lead the agency forward—driving vision, innovation, and client success through inclusive leadership and digital expertise.

