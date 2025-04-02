Big Guns Coffee Heads to Shark Tank Casting Call to Pitch Bold New Vision for U.S. Coffee Farming

Big Guns Coffee T.Shane and Charli Johnson Big Guns Coffee Charli Johnson With Charli's Blend_Big Guns Coffee

10-Year-Old Founder and Her Veteran Dad Lead “American Dream 2.0” with Fair-Trade Coffee & Hydroponic Innovation

Hydroponics is our path to building American Dream 2.0. We’re not just pitching coffee, we’re pitching a future where coffee can be grown anywhere with less waste, more purpose, and a lot of heart.” — T.Shane Johnson

TYRON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Guns Coffee , the trailblazing coffee company founded by Marine Corps Veteran T. Shane Johnson and his 10-year-old daughter Charli Johnson, is taking its bold vision for the future of American coffee to the national stage. The duo will attend an open casting call for Shark Tank on May 15th in Kansas City, aiming to secure a spot on the show and share their mission to bring coffee farming back to the U.S. through hydroponic innovation.While the coffee hitting shelves at Sprouts Farmers Market and Walmart this spring is sourced from a small fair-trade farm in Colombia, Big Guns Coffee’s long-term mission goes much deeper. The company is pioneering hydroponic coffee farming, a soil-free method that dramatically reduces water usage and environmental impact while offering the potential to grow high-quality coffee in nearly any location.“Hydroponics is our path to building American Dream 2.0,” said T. Shane Johnson. “It’s about creating sustainable, high-tech farming right here in the U.S., empowering families, and giving our next generation, like my daughter Charli, a way to dream big and build something meaningful.”The Shark Tank pitch will feature the company’s flagship products:- Charli’s Blend – a smooth, medium roast named after the young co-founder herself- The Motivator – a bold dark roast inspired by T. Shane’s journey as a motivational speaker and Marine Corps VeteranBig Guns Coffee has already launched its Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op Program, with the first indoor franchise farm underway in Kentucky and expansion interest coming from Montana, Atlanta, and Florida. The brand’s goal is to create a scalable, accessible model for coffee farming in the U.S., making farm-to-cup coffee possible in communities across the country.“We’re not just pitching coffee,” said Johnson. “We’re pitching a future where coffee can be grown anywhere with less waste, more purpose, and a lot of heart.”To learn more about Big Guns Coffee’s mission, products, or franchise opportunities, visit https://biggunscoffee.com

Invest in Hydroponic Coffee Innovation with T. Shane & 10-Year-Old Charli

