Move United Publishes Adapted Sports Guides

The cover of the new Adapted Track & Field Guide published by Move United

Free resources to help coaches integrate athletes with disabilities into existing high school athletic programs

The Move United Adapted Sport Guides are a valuable resource for high school athletics, providing schools with strategies to ensure more students have opportunities to participate.” — Julie Cochran, National Federation of State High School Associations.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adapted sports and recreation, has created sport-specific guides to help coaches integrate athletes with disabilities into high school athletic programs.Each guide, which is available for free, focuses on an individual sport. Currently, guides have been developed for Track & Field, Swimming, Wheelchair Tennis, and Boccia, with more sports to follow."The Move United Adapted Sport Guide for Wheelchair Tennis is going to be an incredible asset to every young wheelchair athlete looking to integrate into their high school tennis team!,” said Jason Harnett, Director of Wheelchair Tennis for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and Head Coach for Team USA Wheelchair Tennis. “Having all of the rules, regulations, classification standards, educational resources, and overall breakdown on the introduction to wheelchair tennis, will benefit any administrators, coaches, and athletes looking to get their very own program started. We here at the USTA are proud to partner with Move United in pushing this sport forward."The guides are intended to help break down barriers to inclusion for athletes with disabilities without altering rules for athletes without disabilities or imposing significant administrative challenges on State High School Associations."The Move United Adapted Sport Guides are a valuable resource for high school athletics, providing schools with strategies to ensure more students have opportunities to participate. These guides offer practical recommendations for high school coaches to support a wider range of athletes in track and field, swimming, wheelchair tennis and boccia. Expanding participation allows more students to experience the benefits of high school sports—teamwork, perseverance, and the excitement of competition,” said Julie Cochran, Director of Sports & Middle Schools at the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).The resources were created in partnership with the governing bodies of the respective sport. Additional sports will be highlighted in future guides over the next two years. For more information, or to download the full series of Move United Adapted Sports Guides, visit moveunitedsport.org/downloadthehighschooladaptedsportguides.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.