State Route 67/91 (Broad Street) Bridge Opening Delayed One Month

Work continues on the State Route 67/91 (Broad Street) bridge in Elizabethton, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene in September 2024. The due date for this project has been adjusted from the end of May to early July.

East Tennessee is unique in its geological features, which can cause the modification of road and bridge construction timelines. In recent weeks, a geotechnical investigation discovered that installing micro-piles would be more complicated than initially expected due to the complexity of the cobble rock underneath the bridge, which is up to 18 feet in depth.

This discovery also complicates the diversion and dewatering process laid out in the contractor’s plan.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is dedicated to preserving this historic bridge that was built in 1929. In the next few months, the contractor will perform the following activities:

· Divert the water around the footers

· Dewater the area around the footers

· Drill micro-piles through the 18 feet of cobble rock and into solid rock

· Jack the bridge

· Pour new footers following stabilization

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated interstates and state routes in East Tennessee. Of the 49 sections of state/local routes initially closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, 44 of those have now reopened.

To learn more about Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane helene-recovery.html.