Resurfacing Work to Close Portion of Carters Creek Pike

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close a portion of Carters Creek Pike (SR 246) in Williamson County.

Starting Thursday, April 3, at 8:30 a.m., crews with Eubank will fully close SR 246 from mile marker 0 to Les Robinson Road (SR 247) until 2:30 p.m. This closure will occur daily through Wednesday, April 9, and a detour will be in place, routing traffic to Dr. Robinson Road and Beechcroft Road. Additionally, intermittent lane closures will occur daily on SR 246 from mile marker 0 to mile marker 9.67. These closures are necessary for milling and paving operations.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

