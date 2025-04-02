Proactive MD Announces Sponsorship of Young Life

Healthcare innovator supports local youths through sponsorship of Young Life chapter in NC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the announcement of its sponsorship of of the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers initiative, Proactive MD has announced its newest sponsorship of Western Wake Young Life, located in Apex, North Carolina.This funding available through Proactive MD’s sponsorship of Western Wake Young Life helps provide support, funding for activities, transportation, and food for local youth. Alongside this sponsorship, Proactive MD contributed to Young Life Puerto Rico and teamed up with The Signatry to sponsor the Young Life and Joe Gibbs Racing #19 car, driven by Aric Almirola, during the NASCAR XFinity Series.Young Life is a global, Christian ministry committed to helping adolescents grow in their faith. Since 1941, Young Life has been focused on building meaningful relationships with students of all ages, meeting them where they are through local clubs, camps, and mentorship programs across 100 countries.“We are very excited to announce our sponsorship of Young Life and the work they do to better the lives of students,” says John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. “I have seen firsthand the impact it has had in Puerto Rico and around the world. This is one of many nonprofits that we are thrilled for Proactive MD to support.”This announcement follows Proactive MD’s continued expansion, with new locations recently added in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and Utah, and sponsorship of nonprofits dedicated to helping the communities the company serves. Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.